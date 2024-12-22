West Indies win toss; opt to bowl first against India Women in first ODI

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], December 22 : West Indies Women's skipper Hayley Mathews won the toss and elected to bowl first in the first ODI of the three-match series against India at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara on Sunday.

The second and third match of the series will be played on December 24 and 27 respectively at the same venue.

Earlier, Smriti Mandhana's half-century and Radha Yadav's fiery spell helped India Women clinch a 60-run victory over West Indies in the third and final T20I match of the series on Thursday at DY Patil Stadium.

With the win on Thursday, the Women in Blue sealed the series by 2-1 over the Caribbeans.

Teams:

West Indies Women (Playing XI): Hayley Matthews (c), Qiana Joseph, Shemaine Campbelle (wk), Deandra Dottin, Rashada Williams, Zaida James, Shabika Gajnabi, Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell, Afy Fletcher, Karishma Ramharack.

India Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Saima Thakor, Titas Sadhu, Priya Mishra, Renuka Thakur Singh.

