Western Railway to run superfast special train between Mumbai central - Ahmedabad

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 12 : With a view to clearing the extra rush of cricket fans attending the India - Pakistan Cricket Match at Ahmedabad, Western Railway will run one pair of Superfast Special Trains on Special fare between Mumbai Central & Ahmedabad.

According to a press release issued by Sumit Thakur Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, the details of these trains are as under:

Train No. 09013 / 09014 Mumbai Central - Ahmedabad Superfast Special

Train No. 09013 Mumbai Central - Ahmedabad Special will depart from Mumbai Central at 21.30 hrs, on Friday, October 13 2023 and will reach Ahmedabad at 05.30 hrs, the next day.

Similarly, in return direction Train No. 09014, Ahmedabad - Mumbai Central Special will depart from Ahmedabad at 04.00 hrs, on Sunday, October 15 2023 and will arrive at Mumbai Central at 12.10 hrs, the same day.

Enroute this train will halt at Dadar, Borivali, Palghar, Vapi, Valsad, Navsari, Surat and Vadodara Jn. stations in both directions.

This train comprises AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second class coaches.

The booking for Train No. 09013 & 09014 will open from October 12 2023 at all PRS Counters and on the IRCTC website. The above train will run as a Special Train on Special Fare.

For detailed information regarding the timings of halts and composition, passengers may please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in.

Meanwhile on Wednesday night the BCCI released 14,000 extra tickets for the high-octane match between India and Pakistan at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

This is the fourth phase of ticket sales for the India vs Pakistan match.

The group stage match between arch-rivals India and Pakistan is the most anticipated match of the World Cup 2023. This would be the first time the cricketing rivals will meet in India since their intense clash during the 2016 T20 World Cup in Kolkata.

