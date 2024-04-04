"We've been probably caught little bit behind with our conditions": Maxwell on RCB's poor start in IPL 2024

New Delhi [India], April 4 : Following Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) poor performance in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, all-rounder Glenn Maxwell said that it's been a little bit of a struggle for the team and they have been "probably caught a little bit behind with our conditions".

Maxwell has had a poor start as well with the bat and the right-hander has been able to score just 31 runs in four innings. The off-spinner has managed to grab four wickets in as many matches in the 17th edition of IPL.

"It obviously hasn't been a great start for us or myself. It's been a little bit of a struggle. I think we've been probably caught a little bit behind with our conditions that we've probably produced in the first few home games as well, Maxwell said as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

"I think last year we had a beautiful even wicket that we were able to I suppose get ourselves into the game, get our top batters going and I've felt that those two-paced wickets just been a bit of a struggle for our overseas players to get into the game and get that sort of consistency of performance. And when you start slow in T20 cricket, it can be hard to come back and find rhythm to get back into it. So hopefully this little away trip does us some good," the Australian all-rounder added.

RCB has got off to a poor start in the Indian Premier League (IPL) this season, having lost three of their four matches.

Virat Kohli has been their only in-form batter, with 203 runs in four matches at an average of 67.66, with two fifties. He is the current Orange Cap holder for most runs in the season.

Other big players like skipper Faf Du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green and Rajat Patidar have not performed with the bat.

RCB will next take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on April 6.

RCB squad for IPL 2024: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat(w), Alzarri Joseph, Mayank Dagar, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Dinesh Karthik, Karn Sharma, Reece Topley, Tom Curran, Swapnil Singh, Lockie Ferguson, Mahipal Lomror, Will Jacks, Suyash Prabhudessai, Manoj Bhandage, Akash Deep, Saurav Chauhan, Rajan Kumar, and Himanshu Sharma.

