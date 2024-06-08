"We've been waiting for this victory...": Afghanistan' Gurbaz after win over NZ

Providence [Guyana], June 8 : Following his side's 84-run win against New Zealand, Afghanistan opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz said that nothing feels more special than to have finally beaten the Black Caps after years of waiting and also reflected on his partnership with opener Ibrahim Zadran.

Spin wizard Rashid Khan and pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi showcased their prowess as they dismantled the New Zealand batting lineup helping Afghanistan demolish the Blackcaps, registering an 84 runs victory in the Group C match of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2024 at the Providence Stadium on Friday (local time).

Following the game, Gurbaz said in the post-match presentation, "Nothing is more special than this. We have been waiting for this victory for the last three years. We faced them and they beat us, finally, we beat them. The trust and the belief were there from the very start. We had the trust that we could beat any team in this competition."

Speaking on the game and Afghanistan's batting performance, Gurbaz said that he was frustrated with his start.

"The wicket was not easy, the total was very good, very happy. I was actually a bit frustrated, I did not start that well. Ibrahim and I were discussing that we should keep calm and play some good cricket shots. We thought 130-140 would be a good total, but I played some good shots and Azmatullah played very good shots as well. Credit goes to the bowlers as well, they bowled very well against a team like NZ, unbelievable."

About his partnership with Zadran, Gurbaz said that they both have a good combination and take on bowlers turn by turn, depending on whose day it is to shine.

"If it's my day, I tell him to give the strike to me. The conversations go on. You have to encourage the bowlers, as a wicketkeeper, my job is to keep everyone active on the ground. I try to give some energy to the bowlers as well," he added.

Coming to the match, New Zealand won the toss and put Afghanistan to bat first. An opening partnership of 103 runs between Gurbaz (80 in 56 balls, with five fours and five sixes) and Zadran (44 in 41 balls, with three fours and two sixes) and a cameo from Azmatullah Omarzai (22 in 13 balls, with a four and two sixes) took Afghanistan to 159/6 in their 20 overs.

Trent Boult (2/22) and Matt Henry (2/37) were the top bowlers for Kiwis.

In the run-chase of 160 runs, Kiwis lost wickets at regular intervals with Fazalhaq Farooqi (4/17) and Rashid (4/17) destroying them within their opening spell. Only Glenn Phillips (18) and Matt Henry (12) touched the double-digit mark and Kiwis were bundled out for 75 in 15.2 overs.

Gurbaz was the 'Player of the Match' for his knock.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor