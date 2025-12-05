"We've built our team around a core group of hungry players": MI head coach Mahela Jayawardene

New Delhi [India], December 5 : Mumbai Indians (MI) head coach Mahela Jayawardene has discussed the team's strategy for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season, highlighting a focus on experience, young talent and team balance.

Speaking on the IPL Retention show, Jayawardene highlighted MI's squad has been built around a core group of key players, including Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, and Tilak Varma. He emphasised the importance of consistency and growth for the younger players in the squad.

"Consistency is our key. We've built our team around a core group of hungry players like Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, and Tilak Varma. Bringing back Trent Boult last season added more value. We've combined experienced international players like Mitchell Santner and Will Jacks with young talent, creating a good balance. We have developed these young guys going into this season, and they have improved a lot from last year. Hopefully, they get an opportunity to showcase their skills as well. Our young players have improved significantly from last season and we hope they get opportunities to show their skills this year." Jayawardene said.

Former Indian cricketer Saba Karim highlighted MI's focus on identifying young talent. "Mumbai Indians often focus on finding young talent, especially with state leagues producing exciting players. They might use their remaining money to sign an uncapped Indian player. Their trades this season have been smart, specifically targeting lower middle-order batters with power-hitting ability, which explains their trade decisions this year," Karim said on the IPL retention show.

The IPL 2026 auction is set to be held on December 16 in Abu Dhabi, marking the third consecutive year that the event will take place overseas. Unlike the mega auctions, the 2026 edition will be a mini auction and will be completed in a single day.

The five-time champions MI have released Arjun Tendulkar (traded to Lucknow Super Giants), Bevon Jacobs, Karn Sharma, Lizaad Williams, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Reece Topley, Krishnan Shrijith, Satyanarayana Raju, and Vignesh Puthur ahead of the IPL 2026 auction.

Mumbai's purse for the IPL 2026 auction is Rs 2.75 crore, with five slots left, including one for an overseas player.

MI Squad ahead of IPL 2026 auction: Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ryan Rickleton, Robin Minz, Raj Bawa, Raghu Sharma, Mitchell Santner, Corbin Bosch, Naman Dhir, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Allah Ghafanzar, Ashwani Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Will Jacks, Sherfane Rutherford (traded from Gujarat Titans), Mayank Markande (traded from Kolkata Knight Riders), Shardul Thakur (traded from Lucknow Super Giants).

