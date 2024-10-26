"We've fired a shot at India": Tom Latham after historic series win

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 26 : New Zealand cricket captain Tom Latham credited an aggressive approach and the luck of winning crucial tosses as key factors in their memorable 2-0 Test series victory over India.

With a resounding 113-run win in the second Test, New Zealand achieved a historic series win, halting India's 18-series unbeaten streak at home, a record-breaking feat for any team on their own soil.

Reflecting on the series, Latham highlighted how important it was for his team to make the first move.

India's defeat here at the MCA Stadium in the second Test, after losing the first in Bengaluru by eight wickets, meant their record of 18 series unbeaten at home came to an end.

"We've played a style where we've fired a shot at India and we've been on the right side of a couple of tosses as well, that has been really important," Latham told the media after New Zealand's win.

"We've wanted to compete and wanted to fire a shot first up. We've done that in both games, with the ball in the first game but also with the bat here, being able to put first innings runs on the board has been really important," he said.

"The bowlers went to work over the last couple of days which has been very pleasing to see. We've been on the right side of a couple of tosses. I think that (in second Test) was the first toss that I've won or been part of, since being here so that played a big part, especially in Bangalore," Latham said.

Winning the toss in both the first Test in Bengaluru and the second Test at the MCA Stadium helped the Kiwis take full advantage of the conditions. This approach led to significant breakthroughs, starting with the rain-affected Test in Bengaluru. India, choosing to bat, struggled under challenging seaming conditions and were bowled out for just 46 runstheir lowest score at home in 294 Test matches.

In the second Test, New Zealand's Mitchell Santner became the standout performer. His 13-wicket haul, among the best-ever figures by any visiting bowler in India, played a pivotal role in the team's victory. Latham praised Santner's performance, calling it a proud moment for the entire squad.

"Mitch has been at Chennai (Super Kings) for a long time, (he is) someone who been in our group for a long time, has played a reasonable amount of Test cricket and we know how good he is," he said about Santner.

"We know what he can produce and for him to come here and bowl the way that he's bowled over the last couple of days, the group is really proud of him," he added.

Having taken on the captaincy from Tim Southee just before the tour, Latham said being part of this record-breaking series was personally significant. With this win, he added a remarkable achievement to his leadership resume, cementing a place in New Zealand cricket history.

"I'm sort of lost for words a little bit. It's obviously an immensely proud moment for this group," Latham noted.

"We're immensely proud to be in the position of winning two Test matches here. A lot of New Zealand teams have come here over the past 69 years, I think it is, and in 13 series, to be the first team to win a series over here is immensely special," he said.

The series will conclude with the third and final Test at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, set to take place from November 1 to 5.

