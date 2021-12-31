"WHAT A WIN! India U19 beat Sri Lanka U19 by 9 wickets in the finale

Indian wins against Sri Lanka in the U19 finale. India clinches their eighth U19 Asia Cup title at the Dubai International Stadium. The BCCI announced this news on the Twitter handle, "WHAT. A. WIN! ☺️ 👏India U19 beat Sri Lanka U19 by 9⃣ wickets to clinch the #ACC #U19AsiaCup title. 🏆 👍 #BoysInBlue" the BCCI tweeted.

Raghuvanshi's half-century helps the team to win against Sri Lanka. Ravi Kumar, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, and Raj Bawa picked a wicket each, while Kaushal Tambe took two wickets. And Vicky Ostwal took three wickets against Sri Lanka. But the man of the match remained Raghuvansh who scored a half-century. India marks a history after wining it eight-time, Indian also marks the record for never losing in the finals.