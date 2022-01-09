What we saw today was amazing: Ronchi on Latham's unbeaten 186

Christchurch, Jan 9 New Zealand batting coach Luke Ronchi showered praise on captain Tom Latham's unbeaten 186 on day one of the second Test at Hagley Oval, calling it 'amazing'. This was also Latham's first hundred as New Zealand's Test captain, especially after he didn't do well in the first Test and had lost the toss at Hagley Oval on Sunday.

"Leading into the whole series, his mindset has been amazing. We had some little work between Tests. What we all saw today was amazing. You will get a bit of luck on green surfaces but also you have to keep batting and make the most of it. The way Tom hit some of his drives, the sound of ball meeting the bat was awesome. To be not out and bat the whole day and to be continuing tomorrow with Devon (Conway), who is putting his name out there for us, it was a fantastic effort from both ends and (Will) Young as well," said Ronchi in the press conference.

At stumps on day one, New Zealand are at 349/1 in 90 overs, thanks to Latham unbeaten at 186, Conway unconquered at 99 and Young making 54. The trio's efforts meant New Zealand are well on their way to reaching a gigantic first-innings total.

From being all out for 328 and 169 in both innings at Mount Maunganui, it was a huge improvement made by the New Zealand batters. Ronchi put it down to sticking to the basics and putting the Bangladesh spinners under pressure.

"A massive part of it was to do the basics well and right for a long period of time. We did it quite well at the Mount but we let ourselves down in periods that brought Bangladesh back into the game. We did it for the whole day today. The guys were amazing. We also put pressure on to their spin bowling.

"In the last game, we let them bowl a bit too much. Today, there was a bit of emphasis on putting him (Mehidy Hasan Miraz) under some pressure so that they bring on the quick bowlers back a bit more. That worked quite nicely for us today. Hopefully, we can keep doing more of the same tomorrow."

Ronchi signed off by hoping Conway sleeps well on Sunday night to reach his third Test hundred on day two.

"Dev (Conway) is a different individual. He is more than happy to be on whatever score, and still be batting. He will have his sleep tonight, and start again tomorrow. He will just be Devon Conway. He has put out some outrageous numbers from the winter to this summer. It is a pleasure sitting on the sidelines and watching him bat."

