New Delhi [India], January 2 : Ahead of the fifth and final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024 at the Sydney Cricket Ground between Australia and India, former all-rounder Irfan Pathan shared his thoughts on skipper Rohit Sharma's retirement after the completion of the ongoing series.

"In my personal opinion, Rohit Sharma should fight out this phase. I don't want him to walk out of this. He has done enough for Indian cricket, and I am sure he has the ability to turn this around. This is the last and crucial test match of the series, and experience should come in handy. Whatever decisions required to be made should come out after the series," Irfan Pathan wrote in a post on X.

Earlier in the day, the sources said that Rohit Sharma is expected to be rested for the fifth Test match against Australia in Sydney, with Jasprit Bumrah set to lead in the last match of the BGT series.

In the morning, head coach Gautam Gambhir mentioned that the playing eleven would be announced before the game, after assessing the pitch at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

"Every individual knows which areas they need to work on. When you play for your country, you want to give your best. I think the discussions between a player and a coach should remain private and restricted to the dressing room," Gambhir said at the pre-match press conference.

Asked whether Rohit will be part of the playing eleven for the Sydney Test, given that the 37-year-old didn't attend the press conference, Gambhir reassured that everything is fine with the captain.

"Everything is fine with Rohit and we will announce the playing XI tomorrow after evaluating the pitch. We have had one main conversation in our dressing room - how we will win the next test, as it is crucial for us," Gambhir noted.

The fifth and final Border-Gavaskar Test begins on Friday, with Australia holding a 2-1 lead.

India must win the Sydney Test match to keep their slim World Test Championship Final hopes alive, and would also need Australia to not win either of their two Test matches in Sri Lanka to lock in their spot for Lord's in June.

