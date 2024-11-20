"Whatever I get, I will be happy...": Rahmanullah Gurbaz ahead of IPL auction

By Vivek Prabhakar Singh

Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 20 : Afghan cricketer Rahmanullah Gurbaz is staying focused on his current challenge as he gears up to represent the UP Nawabs in the Abu Dhabi T10 League. Despite the growing excitement around the upcoming IPL mega auction, Gurbaz remains grounded and confident in his abilities.

Speaking about the auction, he shared his perspective, emphasizing performance over speculation.

"I really don't focus on the auction. Whatever I get from the auction, I will be happy with that," Gurbaz told ANI.

"I am looking forward to doing my best here and winning matches for my team. That will be the most expensive gift for me. Sometimes, you must believe in your skills. I think I have done well in the past, and I hope IPL teams will look at that as well," he added.

Gurbaz was released by the defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), last season he could manage to play two games, both were crucial for KKR, as he made 62 runs, including an important 39 in the Final of the IPL.

He has played a total of 13 games in the marqee event and scored 289 runs, with a staggering strike rate of 133.80.

When asked which IPL team he would like to join or the players he'd love to play with, Gurbaz responded with humour and diplomacy.

"It's a very crucial time, brother. I don't want to mention any team; then the other teams won't pick me," he said, laughing.

He further highlighted the quality of all franchises, expressing excitement about the opportunity to play in the IPL again.

"Every team is good. They have a very good environment, management, players, and staff. I am looking forward to playing another IPL to gain more cricket experience and explore different teams," Gurbaz said.

"I hope to play in the best team, the one that's best for me, and where I can be the best for them. For me, it's just about going out there and playing the IPL," he noted.

With his sights set on excelling in the Abu Dhabi T10 League, Gurbaz is ready to showcase his talent and make a strong case for himself ahead of the IPL auction.

