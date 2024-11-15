"Whatever the govt. asks, we will do": Rajeev Shukla on Champions Trophy venues, Pakistan vs India match

New Delhi [India], November 15 : The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Vice President and Congress leader Rajeev Shukla has clarified the stance on venues for the upcoming Champions Trophy and the possible India vs Pakistan match, emphasising that the BCCI will strictly adhere to the directives issued by the Indian government.

Speaking to ANI, Shukla said, "We are very clear about it, and it's our policy that whatever the government asks us to do, whatever direction it gives, we will follow it. We have conveyed this to the ICC as well."

This statement underscores the BCCI's commitment to aligning its decisions with the government's stance, ensuring all actions are in accordance with national directives.

Earlier, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah strongly condemned the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) decision to include Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) in the Champions Trophy trophy tour and urged the ICC to take appropriate action, citing concerns over territorial integrity and political interference in sports.

On Thursday, the PCB announced via X (formerly Twitter) that the Champions Trophy trophy tour will commence in Islamabad and include locations such as Skardu, Murree, Hunza, and Muzaffarabad in the PoJK region. Shah reportedly raised the matter with the ICC, expressing India's strong disapproval and calling for urgent intervention.

"BCCI Secretary Jay Shah has strongly condemned the Pakistan Cricket Board's decision to conduct a trophy tour in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), reiterating India's objection to the move. Shah has raised the matter with the International Cricket Council (ICC), urging the body to take appropriate action in light of BCCI's concerns over territorial integrity and political interference in sports," a BCCI source told ANI.

The PCB's announcement has further intensified concerns about India's participation in the Champions Trophy.

India and Pakistan have not engaged in a bilateral series since 2012-13, primarily facing each other in ICC tournaments and the Asia Cup.

Last week, Geo News reported that the PCB had written to the ICC seeking clarification on India's refusal to travel to Pakistan for the ICC Champions Trophy, scheduled for early 2025. India has cited 'security concerns' as the primary reason for its stance.

The ICC has confirmed in writing that India will not travel to Pakistan for the event. In response, the PCB consulted with the Pakistan government and is preparing to present its stance. The PCB highlighted that their team travelled to India for the ICC Men's ODI World Cup in 2023, expecting similar reciprocity.

According to ESPNCricinfo, the BCCI informed the ICC that the Indian government has advised against visiting Pakistan for the eight-team tournament, scheduled to take place from February 19 to March 9, 2025.

This development suggests that the ICC and PCB will need to devise an alternative plan, likely involving a hybrid model, where India's matches are held at a neutral venue while the rest of the tournament proceeds in Pakistan.

Last year, Pakistan hosted the Asia Cup in a hybrid format, with India playing its matches in Sri Lanka.

