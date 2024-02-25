When I was 11 or 12, I was not selected.....: Sachin Tendulkar recalls setback during cricketing journey

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 25 : During the auction of the inaugural Indian Street Premier League (ISPL), legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar reminisced on how his cricketing journey began from the streets near his building and took him to various iconic stadiums around the worldwide.

Sachin, who is on the core committee of ISPL, was speaking to the media at the auctions. He expressed his gratitude towards the game and what he has taught him and given him over the years.

"My journey of cricket also started like this. I used to play in the streets near my building. We used to play in front of our building then I went to Shivaji Park and from there to Wankhede and other stadiums. This journey has taught me many things and whatever this cricket has given me, be it respect or love, I cannot be more thankful," he said.

Sachin expressed happiness at how great a response it has been from the applicants who wish to take part in this tennis ball cricket league, with applicants ranging from kids to people in their 40s.

"So many applicants have come. One was 14-year-old and one was 49 years of age. I remember when I was 11 or 12, I was not selected during Mumbai selection trials. My batting was good. But I was told that I was too young. I was so upset and told my brother that it was not right. So when we were making the rules, I asked the committee to not have age restrictions, because passion remains your companion no matter what your age is," he said.

Earlier in January, Sachin was announced as the core committee member of the league.

Scheduled to kick off from March 6 to March 15, 2024, in Mumbai, the inaugural edition of ISPL promises an enthralling display of cricketing brilliance, featuring six competitive teams - Hyderabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, and Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir).

The ISPL aims to be a revolution in sports entertainment. Beyond the thrilling on-field action, the league will host a vibrant musical festival, showcasing artists from every corner of the country. Expect live performances, mesmerizing drone shows, breathtaking laser displays, and the sensational DJ Chetas spinning the latest beats, ensuring a harmonious blend of cricket prowess and entertainment extravaganza.

