"When IPL started, I was a big fan of CSK": Delhi Capital's Kuldeep Yadav

New Delhi [India], April 30 : Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav opened up on his favourite Indian Premier League (IPL) team when the tournament started, saying that he was a big fan of five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Kuldeep was speaking at spinner Ravichandran Ashwin's Youtube channel on Monday.

"When IPL started, I was a big fan of CSK. Matthew Hayden, MS Dhoni, the team was very good and I was a die-hard fan. I am still a fan, it is not like I am not now, but when you are younger, you are asked to choose your favourite team and at that time it was always CSK," he said.

The spinner said that after he played U19-level cricket, he was picked up by Mumbai Indians (MI) back in 2012.

"After I played U-19, I got picked by the Mumbai Indians in 2012. Before that, I used to watch IPL and it was only 'CSK CSK' for me. When I got picked by MI, I thought 'Let's shift to MI now," said Kuldeep.

Kuldeep did not play even a single game for MI and was picked by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in 2014. He stayed with the franchise till 2021, taking 40 wickets in 45 matches. In 36 matches for the Capitals since 2022, he has picked up 43 wickets.

In eight matches of the ongoing IPL 2024, Kuldeep has picked up 12 wickets at an average of 15.50, with the best figures of 4/55. He is currently the joint-third-highest wicket-taker in the competition.

Delhi Capitals are in sixth place in the points table, with five wins and six losses. They have 10 points. They lost to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by seven wickets on Tuesday. DC's next game is against Rajasthan Royals on May 7 at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium.

