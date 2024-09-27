"When real Test comes he will get those runs": Hanuma Vihari expects Kohli to star in BGT

New Delhi [India], September 27 : India middle order batsman Hanuma Vihari feels India should not be concerned about the lean patch of stalwart Virat Kohli and expects him to stand out in the highly anticipated Border Gavaskar Trophy in Australia.

According to his own set standards, Virat has had an underwhelming year across all formats in the Indian colours.

In 2024, Virat has featured in 15 matches for India and garnered just 319 runs at a below-par average of 18.76. During this period, he has just one half-century to his name and a best score of 76 that came in the electrifying T20 World Cup final against South Africa.

Even in the opening Test against Bangladesh, Virat failed to spread his charm on a benign Chennai surface. With scores of 6 and 17 across both innings, Virat failed to take advantage of the run-scoring opportunity that was on offer.

Despite his low string of results, Hanuma doesn't feel that India would be worried about Virat's dry run. He expects that the Indian stalwart will soon find his rhythm if he spends time on the crease in the upcoming matches before the BGT series.

"I wouldn't say crucial. It is important for Virat Kohli to be in a good state of mind. I know he has not played Test cricket for a while now. He missed out on the England Test series due to his personal commitments," Hanuma Vihari, Expert, JioCinema & Sports18, said in a media conference.

"But coming back to Test cricket after a while, it takes time to get into your groove, to get that mental space, and to have that routine back. India should not be concerned with Virat's form because we know when the real Test comes he will stand up and get those runs in Australia," he added.

Before heading to Australia, Virat will be eager to put runs across his name in the ongoing second Test against Bangladesh in Kanpur and the upcoming series against New Zealand.

