When Will Indian Cricket Team Play Their Next Test Match After South Africa Series?

India National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Match: India will have a long break before their next Test series after the 2-0 whitewash by South Africa. The team lost the second Test in Guwahati by 408 runs as South Africa ended a 25-year wait to win a series in India. India will now focus on white-ball matches against South Africa and New Zealand, followed by the T20 World Cup in February 2026. Their next Test series is scheduled for August 2026 against Sri Lanka. This will be followed by a two-match series against New Zealand in October and November. The final series before the World Test Championship 2025-27 final will be at home against Australia in January and February 2027.

India’s Upcoming Test Matches After SA Whitewash

Series Date SL vs IND August 2026 NZ vs IND October-November 2026 IND vs AUS January-February 2027

India currently sit fifth in the WTC standings with four wins, four losses, and one draw from nine matches. They began the cycle with a 2-2 draw against England and a 2-0 win against West Indies.

Updated ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 Standings After India’s 408-Run Loss to South Africa in 2nd Test

Pos Team Played Won Lost Draw Ded Points PCT 1 Australia 4 4 0 0 0 48 100.00 2 South Africa 4 3 1 0 0 36 75.00 3 Sri Lanka 2 1 0 1 0 16 66.67 4 Pakistan 2 1 1 0 0 12 50.00 5 India 9 4 4 1 0 52 48.15 6 England 6 2 3 1 2 26 36.11 7 Bangladesh 2 0 1 1 0 4 16.67 8 West Indies 5 0 5 0 0 0 0.00 9 New Zealand 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.00

The recent series loss to South Africa was their second home whitewash in a year. India must win all remaining series to keep hopes alive for a place in the WTC final at Lord’s.