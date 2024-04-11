Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], April 11 : Following a win against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, former India opener Aakash Chopra hailed the performance of Gujarat Titans (GT) all-rounder Rahul Tewatia.

A fine half-century by Shubman Gill and brilliant finishing by Rahul Tewatia and Rashid Khan helped GT secure a thrilling three-wicket win over RR in their IPL 2024 clash at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Wednesday.

The 46-year-old asserted that whenever Tewatia plays, he keeps his team in the match.

"From there, Shahrukh Khan... He batted well. Rahul Tewatia - when he plays, he plays differently, and whenever he plays, he keeps this team in the match," Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

The former right-hand batter further lauded leg-spinner Rashid Khan. He said that he bowled really well in the first innings, picked a wicket as well and in the end, while batting, he was very good.

"Then Rashid Khan. He picked up a wicket, catches were dropped off his bowling. He came in the end and won the match by consistently hitting fours. He was very good," the commentator added.

Recapping the match, GT opted to bowl first after winning the toss. After losing Buttler and Jaiswal early, RR recovered with a massive 130-run third wicket stand between skipper Sanju Samson (68* in 38 balls, with seven fours and two sixes) and Riyan Parag (76 in 48 balls, with three fours and five sixes). RR posted 196/3 in 20 overs.

Rashid Khan (1/18) was the pick of the bowlers for GT. Umesh Yadav and Mohit Sharma also took a wicket each.

In the run chase of 197, GT started off with a 64-run partnership between Sai Sudarshan (35 in 29 balls, with three fours and a six) and skipper Shubman Gill. Wickets kept falling from the other end and Gill scored 72 in 44 balls, with six fours and two sixes before perishing at the score of 133 as the fifth wicket in the 16th over.

A brief cameo by Shahrukh Khan (14 in eight balls, with a four and six) and later a 38-run partnership between Rahul Tewatia (22 in 11 balls, with three fours) and Rashid (24* in 11 balls, with four boundaries) infused life into the match again.

Rashid finished off the chase with a four on the final ball.

Kuldip Sen (3/41) and Yuzvendra Chahal (2/43) were the top bowlers for RR. Avesh Khan also took a wicket.GT is now in the sixth spot in the table, with three wins and three losses, giving them six points. RR have suffered their first loss after four wins and with eight points, they are still at the top of the tally.

Rashid took home the 'Player of the Match' award.

