"Where have you been hiding...": Steyn, Lee laud LSG's debutant Mayank Yadav's express pace against PBKS

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 31 : Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) pacer Mayank Yadav made his Indian Premier League (IPL) debut with a bang, troubling batters with his fiery pace, hitting the 150 kmph-plus mark consistently and bowling a game-changing spell to guide his team to a 21-run win over Punjab Kings (PBKS) at Ekana Stadium on Sunday.

His debut has earned him acclaim from some of the best bowlers to ever play the game, including pace greats like Brett Lee of Australia and South Africa's Dale Steyn. Before the Saturday's IPL game, Mayank has played two first-class matches, 17 List-A games and 11 T20 matches. He represents Delhi at the domestic level, having made his List-A debut in 2021 and his first-class debut in 2022.

As pointed out by the broadcasters, here are the bowling speeds per delivery (in kmph) of Mayank's unbelievable spell of 3/27 in 10 overs, in which he dismissed Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh and Jitesh Sharma to swing the tides in Lucknow's favour following a century partnership between Bairstow and skipper Shikhar Dhawan in a 200-run chase. He took home the 'Player of the Match' award.

1st over: 147, 146, 150, 141, 149, 147 (in kmph)

2nd over: 156, 150, 142, 144 (wicket), 153, 149

3rd over: 152, 150, 147 (wicket), 146, 144, 143

4th over: 153, 154, 149, 142 (wicket), 152, 148

During his spell of 24 balls, Mayank crossed the 150 kmph mark nine times. His first ball of the second over, measured at 155.8 to be precise, is among the fastest deliveries in IPL history and is the fastest of IPL 2024. The fastest delivery in IPL history was bowled by Australia's Shaun Tait, who touched the 157.7 kmph mark for the Rajasthan Royals against the Delhi Capitals back in 2011.

Here is a look at his fastest delivery:

Following the match, many cricket legends took to social media to appreciate Mayank's spell.

"India has just found its fastest bowler. Mayank Yadav! Raw pace Very impressive @IPL @JioCinema @BCCI," tweeted Lee.

South African pace great Dale Steyn also expressed wonder at Mayank's pace, tweeting, "155.8 KPH Mayank Yadav where have you been hiding!."

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan also said that Mayank has got some serious pace, writing, "Mayank Yadav has got some serious pace. Good find from @LucknowIPL."

Legendary Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh wrote on his X handle, "Mayank Yadav what a Talent (speed 156)... Great to see him bowl and wish to see him playing more and more and soon for Team India #Mayankyadav."

Former England batter Kevin Pietersen also wrote, "Mayank Yadav bowling 155kph!!!!! @irbishi will be happy! A fast fast fast fast fast bowler!!!!!." Former New Zealand batter John Wright lauded Mayank for bowling "absolute wheels". "Kid comes on to bowl at 100 for no loss . Bowls absolute wheels takes three wickets & only goes for six an over for his allocation. Wow Mayank Yadav take a bow. What an entrance

Former Australian cricket Tom Moody also said that Mayank looks like a "real deal"

"Mayank Yadav looks the real deal, serious pace with a strong action. All at the tender age of 21. #LSGvPBKS," tweeted Tom.

LSG elected to bat first after winning the toss. Quinton de Kock (54 in 38 balls, with five fours and two sixes), skipper Nicholas Pooran (42 in 21 balls, with three fours and three sixes) and Krunal Pandya (43* in 22 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) helped LSG reach 199/8 in 20 overs. There was a 47-run partnership between Kock and Pooran for the fourth wicket that helped LSG settle following some quick wickets.

Sam Curran (3/28) and Arshdeep Singh (3/30) were the pick of the bowlers for PBKS. Rahul Chahar and Kagiso Rabada took a wicket each.

In the run chase, skipper Shikhar Dhawan (70 in 50 balls, with seven fours and three sixes) and Jonny Bairstow (42 in 29 balls, with three fours and three sixes) kicked things off with a 102-run opening partnership. But Mayank's fiery spell derailed PBKS's efforts, reducing them to 141/4 in 16.2 overs. Liam Livingstone (28* in 17 balls, with two fours and two sixes) tried to fight out but PBKS was restricted to 178/5 in their 20 overs.

Mohsin Khan also picked up two wickets for 34 runs.

LSG is at the fifth place in the points table with two points, having won one match and lost one. PBKS is at sixth place, with a win and two losses, giving them two points.

