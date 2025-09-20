Why Is India Women’s Cricket Team Wearing a Pink Jersey in IND-W vs AUS-W 3rd ODI 2025 Match?

India Women's National Cricket Team vs Australia Women's National Cricket Team Match: India Women wore a pink special jersey in the 3rd and final One Day International (ODI) match against Australia Women at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday, September 20, 2025, to raise awareness for breast cancer. The Board of Control for Cricket in India shared a video on social media featuring players in the pink jerseys with “thanks a dot” printed on them. Pratika Rawal, Sneh Rana and captain Harmanpreet Kaur spoke about the importance of the campaign.

𝙏𝙝𝙖𝙣𝙠𝙨 𝙖 𝘿𝙤𝙩! 🩷#TeamIndia will be wearing special pink-coloured jerseys in the Third ODI today to promote Breast Cancer Awareness, in partnership with @SBILife 👏👏#INDvAUS | @IDFCFIRSTBankpic.twitter.com/qnJukLLxoh — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) September 20, 2025

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur said, “Everyday we train for uncertainties, and this jersey is a reminder for you to be prepared. Let’s make breast self-examination a monthly routine and take a stand against breast cancer.”

All-rounder Sneh Rana added, “This pink jersey is more than just a symbol. It is a call to build a life-saving habit. Together, let’s fight against breast cancer and give ourselves a hug of life.”

The match is also a series decider. India lost the first ODI by eight wickets but bounced back to win the second game by 102 runs. Smriti Mandhana scored a hundred in the series, while Pratika Rawal and Harleen Deol scored fifties.

Australia captain Alyssa Healy won the toss and opted to bat. India went in with the same XI as the previous match. The Indian team will aim to continue its strong batting and bowling performances to seal the series.

India Women vs Australia Women 3rd ODI Playing XIs

India Women Playing XI: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh(w), Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, Renuka Singh Thakur

Australia Women Playing XI: Alyssa Healy(w/c), Georgia Voll, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Grace Harris, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Georgia Wareham, Alana King, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt