Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 4 : Former Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin spoke on star India batter Virat Kohli's aggressive celebration following his back-to-back centuries against South Africa and agreement to play the domestic 50-over tournament Vijay Hazare Trophy, saying that the batting icon must have taken all the chatter around his future as a one-format player to his heart and is out there proving himself.

After two successive ducks in Australia on his return to international cricket in November after the Champions Trophy win, Virat looks in some seriously incredible touch, having notched a classy 74* at Sydney during a dead rubber and following it with two back-to-back centuries against South Africa in the ongoing ODI series. These centuries have been marked by immense control and intent against spin and pace alike, flawless running between the wickets, and Virat topping it all off with aggressive, animated celebrations that had, as of late, seemed to have become a thing of the past.

Speaking on his YouTube Channel, 'Ash Ki Baat', Ashwin said, "Why is Virat celebrating like that? What is he thinking, what has he gone through? Let's not forget that Virat left Test cricket. Both were very synchronous. He loved Test cricket, and wanted to play always, but he left because it was not only about his requirements. Whatever chatter was going on, and his lack of runs in Tests, we do not know what he wanted to do. To leave the sport is a big decision."

The Indian spin legend, a longtime teammate of Virat, feels that communication between the batter and team management has been happening since he agreed to play the upcoming VHT, starting from December 24. He feels that the 37-year-old Delhi-born batter has taken all the chatter around his ODI future to his heart and is now giving himself a license to fully show what he is, be it through his celebrations or him playing domestics.

"Now he has agreed to play Vijay Hazare, so communication is happening. In many ways, Virat must have thought, are these people doubting me? Are they doubting my ability? He is a very competitive person, which has helped him perform so much over the years. He must have taken it to heart that there are doubts regarding my skill and ability, and that I will show them now. Sometimes, in an attempt to desperately prove yourself, you can be out, and there is a chance that it happened with Virat as well in the past. But now, he must be telling you that you doubted me? Now I have shown what I can do. I have got it in me. He looks in good space. His centre of gravity is much lower than what it was over last couple of years, which is a crucial facet in timing the ball and picking the length right," Ashwin signed off.

In 12 ODIs this year, Virat has scored 586 runs in 12 innings at an average of 58.60, with a strike rate of 92.72, including three centuries, three fifties and a best score of 135. During the ongoing series against SA, he very well stands on the verge of getting the 'Player of the Series' award, having cracked 237 runs at an average of 118.50 and a strike rate of over 111, with two centuries.

India will play the series decider at Visakhapatnam on Saturday, with the Proteas having chased down 359 at Raipur on Wednesday courtesy of a classy Aiden Markram century. Virat has a phenomenal record at Visakhapatnam, having made 587 runs in seven innings at an average of 97.83 and a strike rate of above 100, with three centuries and two fifties and a best score of 157*.

