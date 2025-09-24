Why Litton Das Is Not Playing for Bangladesh in Today's IND vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match 4?

Pakistan National Cricket Team vs Sri Lanka National Cricket Team Match Update: Bangladesh captain Litton Das missed the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four clash against India at the Dubai International Stadium due to a back injury sustained during a practice session. In his absence, wicketkeeper Jaker Ali is leading the team. Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bowl first. Speaking at the toss, Ali said, "We would like to bowl first. He (Litton) got injured during a practice session and unfortunately misses out on this crucial game. I am excited and looking forward to this game. We are doing really well as a team and we will try to give our best. We will try to restrict them and chase it down. Surface looks pretty good to bat. We have got four changes."

Bangladesh captain Litton Kumer Das will miss today’s Asia Cup Super Four match against India in Dubai due to a left-side strain. Wishing him a speedy recovery. Jaker Ali Anik will captain the side in his absence.



Bangladesh 🇧🇩 🆚 India 🇮🇳 | Match 16 | Super Four | Asia Cup 2025… pic.twitter.com/n9FimmeEn8 — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) September 24, 2025

India, meanwhile, fielded an unchanged XI. India skipper Suryakumar Yadav said the team is happy to bat first. “Yes, it looks a good surface. I think we played here on the 14th (vs Pakistan), and in the 2nd innings it became a little slower. So we are very happy to bat first. At the same time, you have to follow what you’ve been doing, all the good things from the last few games. We just want to focus on that, and the result will automatically take care of itself. I think both departments have done their bit, and that’s completely fine. It’s (dropped catches) part of the game. I’m sure the energy and intent will define this match. It's much pleasant (weather). We’re playing the same team,"he said.

India vs Bangladesh Super 4 Match 4 Playing XIs

India Playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson(w), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy

Bangladesh Playing XI: Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Parvez Hossain Emon, Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali(w/c), Mohammad Saifuddin, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman

Fans in India can watch the live telecast on Sony Sports Network through Sony Sports Ten 1, Ten 3 Hindi, Ten 4 Tamil, Ten 4 Telugu, and Ten 5. Online streaming is available on the SonyLIV app and website with a subscription.