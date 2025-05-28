“Why Make a Bowler Feel Small?”: R Ashwin Blasts Rishabh Pant Over Withdrawn Digvesh Rathi's Mankad Appeal (VIDEO)

Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin criticised Rishabh Pant for withdrawing the run-out appeal against Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Jitesh Sharma during the IPL 2025 group stage match at Ekana Stadium. In the final ball of the 17th over, spinner Digvesh Rathi broke the stumps at the non-striker’s end in an attempt to run out Jitesh Sharma. The third umpire ruled Sharma not out. Even if he had been given out, Pant told the on-field umpire that his team would withdraw the appeal.

Ashwin spoke about the incident on his YouTube channel on Wednesday. He praised Pant as a great cricketer but said the decision to withdraw the appeal was unfair to the bowler. Ashwin said it was a humiliation for Digvesh Rathi and could affect his confidence.

“Imagine Digvesh Rathi is your son, and his captain criticised his decision in front of crores of people,” Ashwin said. “A captain’s job is to back his players, not make them feel small.”

Ashwin said the act could discourage Rathi from attempting such dismissals in the future. “It is actually a humiliation. A bowler feels so small that he will never do it again. Why should he not? It is within the laws of the game,” he added.

He stressed that Rathi is not a friend or relative but withdrawing an appeal publicly scars young bowlers. “Nobody cares about the bowler. That is why you can insult him in front of crores of people,” he said.

Ashwin, who has long defended the controversial ‘Mankad’ dismissal, also recalled the 2019 incident when he ran out Jos Buttler at the non-striker’s end. He said he later discussed the matter with Delhi Capitals’ captain and coach, agreeing not to attempt such dismissals when he joined the team.

“But here we do not know if the decision was discussed beforehand. Let us stop this vilification of the youngster. Why should a bowler look small?” Ashwin said.

The debate over running out non-strikers continues to divide opinion, with Ashwin once again standing firm on the side of bowlers’ rights and the letter of the law.