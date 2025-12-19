Why Shubman Gill Is Not Playing Today’s India vs South Africa 5th T20I Match? EXPLAINED

South Africa National Cricket Team vs India National Cricket Team Match: India are without vice-captain Shubman Gill for the fifth and final T20I against South Africa at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Friday, December 19, 2025. Gill is missing the match due to an injury to his right foot. The Board of Control for Cricket in India said Gill was hurt while batting in the nets on December 16 in Lucknow. "Shubman Gill sustained an impact injury to his right foot while batting in the nets on 16th December in Lucknow. After consulting a specialist and getting treatment with the BCCI medical team, he is improving but will be unavailable for selection for the final T20I in Ahmedabad," the BCCI said.

Sanju Samson replaced Gill in the playing eleven. Jasprit Bumrah returned to the side along with Washington Sundar.

South Africa won the toss and chose to bowl first. Captain Aiden Markram said the surface looked like it could have dew later in the evening and the ball was expected to come on better. "We are going to bowl first. The wicket looks quite dew, probably some dew later on and ball comes on better. There's everything to play for, focus is on the World Cup and we have quite a few games here. Quite a few good signs with the ball in hand, looking to finish the tour on a positive note. Linde comes in for Nortje," Markram said.

India captain Suryakumar said the team wanted to bat first as the pitch looked good for scoring and he did not expect dew to play a role. "We were looking to bat first. The wicket looks good, there won't be dew and we want to put runs on the board. It (the stadium) almost feels full. Let's see what we want from this game, yes the series is on the line, but it is about expressing yourself and enjoying the game. Bumrah comes in for Harshit, Washi comes in for Kuldeep and Gill picked up a niggle in Lucknow, so Sanju comes in," SKY said.

South Africa (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram(c), Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Donovan Ferreira, George Linde, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Lungi Ngidi, Ottneil Baartman

India (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma(w), Washington Sundar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh