WI skipper Hayley Matthews tops T20I all-rounder women's rankings

Sydney [Australia], October 3 : West Indies all-rounder Hayley Matthews sealed her place at the summit of the women's all-rounder T20I rankings.

After playing a crucial knock with the bat and ball in West Indies' ongoing series against Australia, Matthews gained a significant rise which helped her secure the top spot, according to ICC.

Matthews was her team's highest run-scorer in the first T20I and scored an unbeaten knock of 99.

She followed up with an impressive bowling performance and took the wicket of Alyssa Healy, but couldn't stop Australia from winning the game at North Sydney Oval.

In the next game, the West Indies skipper picked up three crucial wickets in her four-over spell, to finish with 3/36.

She matched her bowling efforts with a career-best batting performance, scoring 132 runs off merely 64 balls. Her knock included 20 fours and five sixes. With her monumental efforts with the bat, West Indies won in Australia and tied the series 1-1.

On the back of such remarkable performances, Matthews found herself at the top of the women's T20I all-rounder rankings with 480 rating points. She has also made significant improvements in the batting and bowling rankings.

In the women's T20I bowling rankings, she jumped two places to tie with Sri Lanka's Inoka Ranaweera in fifth place.

While in the batters' list, Matthews' two scintillating knocks helped her jump 10 places to the seventh place.

In the Women's T20I batting Rankings, Australia's Tahlia McGrath continues to reign with 782 points. England's Sophie Ecclestone with 765 points comfortably sits at the top of the women's T20I bowling rankings.

In the Women's ODI player rankings, the South Africa and New Zealand players benefitted from their exploits in the recently concluded ODI series, which the Proteas won 2-1.

White Ferns player Amelia Kerr jumped four spots to 11th place in the women's ODI batting rankings at the back of her century in Durban.

She was the highest run-scorer in the series and also scalped two wickets. She gained one place in the all-rounder rankings, to claim the No. 5 spot.

South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt went two spots up to No.4 in the batting rankings after scoring 198 runs in the series.

Proteas all-rounder Marizanne Kapp scored 144 runs and picked two wickets in the three-game contest. This helped her sit at 10th place in both the Women's ODI Batting and Bowling Rankings. She is now within reach of the top spot in the Women's ODI All-Rounder Rankings, just four points behind Ashleigh Gardner.

