WI spin legend Sunil Narine becomes third to reach 600 T20 wickets

Sharjah [UAE], December 4 : West Indies spin legend Sunil Narine became the third bowler to reach the 600-wicket milestone in T20 cricket history.

Narine achieved this milestone during his side's International League T20 (ILT20) match against Sharjah Warriorz for Abu Dhabi Knight Riders (ADKR) on Wednesday.

During the match, Narine bowled a spell of 1/22 in four overs, getting the wicket of Tom Abell.

Knocks from Liam Livingstone (82* in 38 balls, with two fours and eight sixes) and Sherfane Rutherford (45 in 27 balls, with three fours and three sixes) took ADKR to 233/4 in their 20 overs.

Adil Rashid (2/31) was the pick of the bowlers for SW.

During the run-chase, Tim David (60 in 24 balls, with two fours and seven sixes) and Dwaine Pretorius (39 in 20 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) played fighting knocks, but SW lost wickets at regular intervals and were reduced to 194/9 in 20 overs, falling 39 runs short of the win.

Olly Stone (2/37) and Andre Russell (2/48) were the pick of the bowlers for ADKR.

Now in 568 T20s, Narine has taken 600 wickets at an average of 22.09 and an economy rate of 6.16, with best figures of 5/19, with 12 four-fers and a five-wicket haul to his name. Above him are: West Indies legend Dwayne Bravo (631 wickets in 582 matches) and Afghanistan spin sensation Rashid Khan (681 wickets in 499 matches).

