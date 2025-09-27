WI vs NEP 1st T20I LIVE Cricket Streaming: Where to Watch West Indies vs Nepal Match in India

Nepal National Cricket Team vs West Indies National Cricket Team Match Scorecard Live Streaming Details: West Indies won the toss and chose to bowl first in the first T20 International against Nepal at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday, September 27, 2025. West Indies captain Akeal Hosein said they decided to bowl first to assess the pitch conditions. "We will bowl first. We want to see what the pitch has to offer. We have a series to win and get some positive energy. Wonderful to be able to lead West Indies," he said after winning the toss.

🌴 Windies choose the field as Nepal set to bat 🇳🇵#NepalCricketpic.twitter.com/2MX24VelJO — CAN (@CricketNep) September 27, 2025

Nepal captain Rohit Paudel said the toss was “a good toss to lose.” He added that most matches in the recent tri-series were won by teams batting first. "To be honest good toss to lose. Most of the matches in the last tri series were won by team batting first. We are proud to be playing against the former champions. Everyone is excited. We played well in Scotland and Australia," he said.

Nepal vs West Indies 1st T20I – Live Streaming Info

Match Date: Saturday, September 27, 2025

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah, United Arab Emirates

Toss Timing: 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST)

Match Start Time: 8:00 PM IST

Live Streaming in India: Available on the FanCode app and website

Television Broadcast in India: Not available

Nepal vs West Indies 1st T20I Playing XIs

Nepal Playing XI: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh(w), Rohit Paudel(c), Sundeep Jora, Dipendra Singh Airee, Kushal Malla, Karan KC, Gulsan Jha, Sompal Kami, Nandan Yadav, Lalit Rajbanshi

West Indies Playing XI: Kyle Mayers, Ackeem Auguste, Keacy Carty, Amir Jangoo(w), Jewel Andrew, Jason Holder, Fabian Allen, Akeal Hosein(c), Navin Bidaisee, Obed McCoy, Ramon Simmonds