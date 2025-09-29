WI vs NEP 2nd T20I LIVE Cricket Streaming: Where to Watch West Indies vs Nepal Match in India

Nepal National Cricket Team vs West Indies National Cricket Team Match Scorecard Live Streaming Details: Nepal won the toss and chose to bat first in the second T20I against West Indies at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Monday, September 29, 2025. West Indies lost the first match and will look to bounce back to keep the series alive. Nepal, led by Rohit Paudel, will aim to repeat their strong performance from the opening game. In India, there is no live TV telecast for the series. Fans can watch the match online on FanCode through the app or website.

Nepal vs West Indies 2nd T20I – Live Streaming Info

Match Date: Monday, September 29, 2025

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Toss Timing: 7:30 PM IST

Match Start Time: 8:00 PM IST

Live Streaming in India: Available on FanCode app and website

Television Broadcast in India: Not available

Nepal vs West Indies 2nd T20I Weather Report and Pitch Report of Sharjah

The weather in Sharjah is expected to be clear with no chance of rain. The maximum temperature will reach 40°C and the minimum will drop to 28°C.

The pitch is expected to assist both batsmen and bowlers. Fast bowlers can find movement in the early overs. Pacers may use swing initially and rely on cutters and slower balls as the innings progresses. The surface may offer variable bounce. Spinners will have a key role if dew does not form in the second innings. A score of 170-180 is considered competitive for the first batting side.

Nepal vs West Indies 2nd T20I Playing XIs:

Nepal (Playing XI): Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh(w), Rohit Paudel(c), Kushal Malla, Gulsan Jha, Dipendra Singh Airee, Sundeep Jora, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Mohammad Aadil Alam, Lalit Rajbanshi

West Indies (Playing XI): Kyle Mayers, Amir Jangoo(w), Ackeem Auguste, Jewel Andrew, Keacy Carty, Navin Bidaisee, Jason Holder, Fabian Allen, Akeal Hosein(c), Zishan Motara, Jediah Blades