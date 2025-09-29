WI vs NEP 2nd T20I LIVE Cricket Streaming: Where to Watch West Indies vs Nepal Match in India

Nepal National Cricket Team vs West Indies National Cricket Team Match Scorecard Live Streaming Details: Nepal won the toss and chose to bat first in the second T20I against West Indies at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Monday, September 29, 2025. West Indies lost the first match and will look to bounce back to keep the series alive. Nepal, led by Rohit Paudel, will aim to repeat their strong performance from the opening game. In India, there is no live TV telecast for the series. Fans can watch the match online on FanCode through the app or website.
Nepal vs West Indies 2nd T20I – Live Streaming Info
Match Date: Monday, September 29, 2025
Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah
Toss Timing: 7:30 PM IST
Match Start Time: 8:00 PM IST
Live Streaming in India: Available on FanCode app and website
Television Broadcast in India: Not available
Nepal vs West Indies 2nd T20I Weather Report and Pitch Report of Sharjah
The weather in Sharjah is expected to be clear with no chance of rain. The maximum temperature will reach 40°C and the minimum will drop to 28°C.
The pitch is expected to assist both batsmen and bowlers. Fast bowlers can find movement in the early overs. Pacers may use swing initially and rely on cutters and slower balls as the innings progresses. The surface may offer variable bounce. Spinners will have a key role if dew does not form in the second innings. A score of 170-180 is considered competitive for the first batting side.
Nepal vs West Indies 2nd T20I Playing XIs:
Nepal (Playing XI): Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh(w), Rohit Paudel(c), Kushal Malla, Gulsan Jha, Dipendra Singh Airee, Sundeep Jora, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Mohammad Aadil Alam, Lalit Rajbanshi
West Indies (Playing XI): Kyle Mayers, Amir Jangoo(w), Ackeem Auguste, Jewel Andrew, Keacy Carty, Navin Bidaisee, Jason Holder, Fabian Allen, Akeal Hosein(c), Zishan Motara, Jediah Blades