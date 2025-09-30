WI vs NEP 3rd T20I LIVE Cricket Streaming: Where to Watch West Indies vs Nepal Match in India

Nepal National Cricket Team vs West Indies National Cricket Team Match Scorecard Live Streaming Details: West Indies won the toss and chose to bowl first in the third and final T20I against Nepal at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Tuesday, September 30, 2025. Nepal created history by winning the second T20I to secure their first-ever bilateral series victory against a full Test-playing nation. Skipper Rohit Paudel’s team outplayed West Indies in both matches with strong batting and disciplined bowling. Kushal Bhurtel and Mohammad Aadil Alam have been the standout bowlers, taking five and four wickets in the series so far. West Indies, led by Akeal Hosein, have struggled in the series. The visitors lost the opening game by 19 runs and were then bowled out for their lowest-ever T20I total against an associate nation in the second match. The Men in Maroon now face the task of avoiding a whitewash. The match will not be shown on TV in India as no broadcaster holds rights for the series. However, fans can watch the game live on the FanCode app and website.

Nepal vs West Indies 3rd T20I – Live Streaming Info

Match Date: Tuesday, September 30, 2025

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Toss Timing: 7:30 PM IST

Match Start Time: 8:00 PM IST

Live Streaming in India: Available on FanCode app and website

Television Broadcast in India: Not available

Nepal vs West Indies 3rd T20I Weather Report and Pitch Report of Sharjah

The weather in Sharjah is expected to remain clear and dry during the match. Temperatures will hover around 32 to 33 degrees Celsius at the start and may drop to 26 to 27 degrees as the game progresses. Wind speed will be about 8 kmph with humidity ranging from 37 to 67 percent. There is no forecast of rain, so the contest is likely to go ahead without interruptions.

Sharjah’s pitch is known to be slow and favorable for spinners. Batting is easier in the first innings, but the surface becomes more difficult as the match goes on. Records show that spinners have taken 46 wickets in the last five T20 matches at this venue compared to 20 by pacers.

Nepal vs West Indies 3rd T20I Playing XIs:

Nepal (Playing XI): Kushal Bhurtel, Kushal Malla, Rohit Paudel(c), Sundeep Jora, Aarif Sheikh, Gulsan Jha, Lokesh Bam(w), Mohammad Aadil Alam, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Shahab Alam

West Indies (Playing XI): Karima Gore, Kyle Mayers, Keacy Carty, Ackeem Auguste, Amir Jangoo(w), Jason Holder, Fabian Allen, Akeal Hosein(c), Navin Bidaisee, Jediah Blades, Ramon Simmonds