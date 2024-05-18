Wicket was quite tough: RCB all-rounder Cameron Green after scoring 38-run knock against CSK

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 18 : After playing an unbeaten 38-run knock against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 on Saturday, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Cameron Green said the wicket was 'quite tough' at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Green played a scintillating knock on Saturday and scored 38 runs from 17 balls at a strike rate of 223.53. He hammered 3 fours and 3 sixes during his time on the crease.

Speaking after the first inning, Green said there was bounce on the pitch at RCB's home stadium. He also hoped that the wicket will stay the same in the second inning.

"For sure, the wicket was quite tough, when you bowl into the wicket, there was some bounce, I hope it stays the same in the second innings. Pretty crazy (on conditions changing after the rain break), Faf and Virat batted beautifully (against spin), gave us a nice little platform, they assessed the conditions well," Green said.

Recapping the first inning of the match between RCB and CSK, Virat Kohli (47 runs from 29 balls, 3 fours, and 4 sixes) and Faf du Plessis (54 runs from 39 balls, 3 fours, and 3 sixes) opened for Bengaluru and helped them get off to a great start in the match.

Rajat Patidar (41 runs from 23 balls, 2 fours, and 4 sixes) and Cameron Green (38* runs from 17 balls, 3 fours, and 3 sixes) also played powerful knocks to help RCB put 218/5 on the scoreboard.

Shardul Thakur led the CSK bowling attack as he picked up two wickets in his four-over spell. While Deshpande and Santner took one wicket each in their respective spells.

CSK need 219 runs to win the match. While the Chennai-based franchise need to score 201 runs to qualify for the playoffs.

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Daryl Mitchell, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (Wk), Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Tushar Deshpande, Simarjeet Singh, Maheesh Theekshana.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Playing XI): Faf du Plessis (C), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Rajat Patidar, Cameron Green, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (Wk), Karn Sharma, Yash Dayal, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Siraj.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor