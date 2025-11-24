Will be back fitter next year; as long as T10 is around, I am around: Sreesanth after leading Vista Riders past Aspin Stallion

Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 24 : Vista Riders captain Sreesanth expressed pride after his side defended 84/9 to beat the Aspin Stallions by six runs, marking their second win in three matches in the 2025 Abu Dhabi T10. The 43-year-old, who opened the bowling for his team, delivered a decisive opening over, removing Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Avishka Fernando to set up the defence.

Sreesanth, who has over 150 international wickets to his name, credited senior figures including Faf du Plessis and Vijay Dahiya for their guidance. He said, "They told me to try my slow outswing again and that it might work out, so that gave me confidence. I want to improve my fitness, and next year I will be even better. As long as T10 is around, I am around."

The 2025 Abu Dhabi T10 gives fans the rare chance to watch Sreesanth take on the captaincy mantle. On his leadership philosophy, he said: "A captain is a leader who just pushes the team. Make your players believe in themselves. I was just making sure they do not lose belief. All formats are just about one ball at a time. I am doing nothing extra and just asking them to keep their josh high."

Lauding the T10 format, Sreesanth said he is grateful to tournament founder Shaji Ul Mulk, Chairman of Mulk Holdings and T10 Global Sports, for keeping the competition thriving: "T10 is the best and fastest format. To play even at this age, it is for both my kids and my family that they are pushing me. Our team is new, it is our first season, and all the players are fun."

Sreesanth dedicated his Player of the Match performance to his son, saying: "I am 43 years old, if I can do it, anybody can do it. It is my son's ninth birthday on Sunday, so this one is for him. I must thank my family for always pushing me."

Vista Riders will face the Northern Warriors in their next fixture on Sunday night (23 November), as they continue their maiden campaign. Both teams are on four points, though the Riders have a game in hand.

