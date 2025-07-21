Will be right to play him, not sure how: Steve Harmison on India's Kuldeep dilemma

New Delhi [India], July 21 : Former England quick Steve Harmison acknowledged the wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav would be an asset for India in the fourth Test in Manchester, but struggled to conjure a way of fitting him in the "balanced" side.

With India trailing 1-2 in the five-match series against England and dwindling in the must-win territory, the inclusion of Kuldeep in Manchester has been the talk of the town for the past week. Kuldeep's absence in the last three Tests stems from a strategic move to lengthen India's batting unit.

Harmison attempted to determine the optimal combination for Kuldeep's inclusion in the final XI. The former England speedster isn't expecting the ball to bounce for the 30-year-old but remains assured that there will be spin on offer for him.

"I think it would, it is not going to bounce for Kuldeep, but I think it will spin, no doubt it will, as the Test match goes on. We have had three Test matches go into the fifth day, I think India have had to have a serious consideration because at this moment their side is balanced," Harmison said on ESPNcricinfo Match Day.

The tourists enjoy the services of Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar in their line-up; several former cricketers feel Kuldeep's inclusion would add a new dimension to India's attack.

Harmison believes it is unlikely that India will drop Jadeja or Sundar for Kuldeep, which would result in a three-spinner attack, a combination suggested by former England cricketer Michael Atherton. If the three-spin scenario isn't a part of India's plans, Harmison feels Kuldeep earning a spot in the final would be at the cost of either Sundar or a batter.

"You can't drop Jadeja, you can't drop Sundar. Can you play three spinners? That will be a big ask. As much as I think it will be right to play Kuldeep, I am not sure how you get him in. If you drop a batter like they did in the first Test match and everyone move up one. It will be a big call is it Washington Sundar who misses out. I wouldn't like to make that call," he concluded.

India's squad for fourth Test: Shubman Gill (C), Rishabh Pant (VC & WK), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Kuldeep Yadav, Anshul Kamboj.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor