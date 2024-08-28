Will be serving LSG in every capacity possible: Zaheer Khan

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], August 28 : Lucknow Super Giants' (LSG) newly appointed mentor Zaheer Khan on Wednesday said that he will be serving the team in every capacity possible.

The Lucknow-based franchise on Wednesday unveiled former India seamer Zaheer Khan as the mentor of the franchise for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Zaheer will fill in the shoes of Gautam Gambhir, who left the role of LSG's mentor after IPL 2023. Gambhir took up the role of team mentor at Kolkata Knight Riders side that lifted the IPL 2024 title.

Speaking at the press conference, Zaheer said that even though LSG was formed three years ago but can be compared to the teams who have played the IPL for 17-18 years. The newly appointed mentor added that they will work on the "decision-making" of the franchise.

"It is a team game, so I will be serving the team in every capacity possible, and yes, it includes bowling. If I am there in the set-up, does the team need another bowling coach? When you see LSG, their journey is only three years but they are as comparable to the teams who have played the IPL for 17-18 years. The building blocks are in place and we need to take them forward. Decision-making will be something we'll work on, since it is something that can differentiate teams," Zaheer was quoted by ESPNcricinfo as saying.

During his playing career, Zaheer represented Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Daredevils in the IPL. He played 100 matches in the IPL and bagged 102 wickets at an economy rate of 7.59.

After the conclusion of his playing days, Zaheer was involved with the MI franchise, first as director of cricket and then head of global development from 2018 to 2022.

In his illustrious international career, Zaheer has picked up 311 Test wickets in 92 matches and overall 610 scalps in 309 international matches across all formats for Men in Blue. He is considered one of the greatest left-arm pacers to have played the sport.

