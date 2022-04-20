Will Dinesh Karthik replace out of form Ishan Kishan for T20 World Cup in Australia?

Dinesh Karthik has been in prolific form in the ongoing edition of the IPL for Royal Challengers Bangalore. The former Kolkata Knight Riders skipper has produced effective knocks of 32, 14, 44, 7, 34, 66 and 13 at an astonishing strike-rate of 205.88. By remaining unbeaten in six of the seven innings, he is averaging 210.00.Karthik’s best this season (66 not out from 34 balls) came against Delhi Capitals in their last outing when he took on the experienced Bangladesh fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman and Indian left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed with his strokeplay to power them to a match-winning 189/5.

The Tamil Nadu wicket-keeper is presently putting forth a solid defense for himself for T20 World Cup 2022 choice. A few reports have begun to arise that Karthik could be considered for selection in the upcoming T20I series between India and South Africa. Karthik's heroics with the bat has put pressure on Ishan Kishan who is currently struggling with his form in the IPL. The buzz within the BCCI circles is that Karthik is likely to get the nod for the marquee event in Australia as India is need of a perfect finisher. With such figures, it would be hard for any board of selectors to neglect Karthik. Addressing Insidesport, an individual from the BCCI selection committee affirmed that Karthik will be considered for the series against South Africa assuming he proceeds with a similar form in IPL 2022.“The door is open to all who have been consistently performing. We have a few series before the T20 World Cup and if he continues to perform, he will be in consideration,” the selector was quoted as saying. The likes of Kohli and Gavaskar have already backed Karthik to be in the squad for the T20 World Cup with time running out for Ishan Kishan. “He’s just changing the complexion of the game with his performance. He’s doing it for his team. He’s doing the job that you can expect him to do at number 6 or 7 at the (T20) World Cup (in October-November),” Gavaskar said. Former RCB star AB de Villiers has also been left awestruck by Karthik’s form as he had last seen the wicket-keeper batter commentating in the UK.A veteran of 26 Tests, 94 ODIs and 32 T20Is, Karthik last played for India in the heartbreaking semi-final loss to New Zealand in the 2019 ICC World Cup.

