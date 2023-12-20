"Will help promotion of cricket for the blind": Indian skipper Ajay Kumar Reddy on receiving Arjuna Award

New Delhi [India], December 20 : The captain of the Indian men's cricket team for the blind Illuri Ajay Kumar Reddy will be conferred with the prestigious Arjuna Award from the President of India Droupadi Murmu at a specially organized function at Rashtrapati Bhavan on January 9 next year.

"The Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports on Wednesday announced the National Sports Awards 2023. Illuri Ajay Kumar Reddy (Blind Cricket) is among the 26 sportspersons selected for the Arjuna Awards for outstanding performance in sports and games 2023," said a statement from the Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI) issued on Wednesday.

Reddy, who is currently working in SBI regional office in Bangalore described it as the "best moment" of his life.

"It is the best moment of my life. Cricket has given me this opportunity and I feel blessed right now. I want to dedicate the Arjuna Award to my parents for their sacrifices, and support and to all my fellow teammates, who played under the guidance of Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI). I feel this is the best recognition which will help Cricket for the Blind to be promoted," Ajay Reddy said in a statement.

The chairman of the Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI) Dr Mahantesh G Kivadasannavar said that the recognition will help in the promotion of visually impaired cricket in India.

"This is the best day for cricket for the blind in India. After many years, we are being recognised for this award. This award does not only recognise Ajay Reddy but also the entire visually impaired community. This will go a long way to promote cricket for the blind across the country and more and more people will get inspired to take up cricket as the sport," Dr Mahantesh said.

Reddy is a B2 category player, who has been representing India since 2010. He has been part of winning two ODI World Cups, three T20 World Cups and one Asia Cup. He has been the captain of the Indian cricket team for the blind since 2016. Under his captaincy, Team India has won one ODI World Cup, two T20 World Cups, one Asia Cup and the silver medal in the IBSA World Games and many bilateral and triangular Series.

National Sports Awards are given every year to recognize and reward excellence in sports. Arjuna Award for outstanding performance in Sports and Games is given for good performance over a period of the previous four years and for showing qualities of leadership, sportsmanship and a sense of discipline.

"The Cricket Association for the Blind in India(CABI) acknowledges the great support received from the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports through this award. The continuous support and patronage received from the esteemed ministry have helped CABI to achieve this milestone," concluded the release.

