"Will Jacks took the game away from us": GT's Sai Sudharsan on nine-wicket loss to RCB

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 28 : Following his side's nine-wicket defeat against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday, Gujarat Titans (GT) batter Sai Sudharsan said RCB all-rounder Will Jacks took the game away from them.

Sudharsan played an unbeaten knock of 84 runs from 49 balls at a strike rate of 171.43. He hammered 8 fours and 4 sixes during his time on the crease.

While speaking at the post-match press conference, Sudharsan said the RCB batters struck the ball well while chasing the 201-run target against the Gujarat-based franchise.

"If after losing a game we have to pinpoint the mistakes then we will get nth number of mistakes which we could have done better. I don't think that is the right way to see it since they also played really well, they struck the ball really well. Will Jacks took the game away from us," he said.

The GT batter added that there were many positives on Sunday's game and looking forward to getting better in the upcoming matches of the tournament.

"I think winning all the games is the only possibility that we can see. I think taking it game by game. There were many positives in this game as well. We are getting better and thinking of qualifying is a little longer," he added.

Recapping the match, RCB won the toss and decided to field against GT. Following this, Sai Sudharsan (84) and Shahrukh Khan (58) displayed a stellar performance to propel GT to 200/3.

The RCB bowlers were sloppy in the opening of the game. Maxwell, Siraj, and Swapnil were the only wicket-takers for the visitors.

During the run chase, Virat Kohli (70) and Will Jacks (100) handed RCB their third win of the season by beating GT by 9 wickets.

Sai Kishore was the only wicket-taker for the GT after he dismissed Faf du Plessis in the fourth over.

Even after the win, RCB still stand in the bottom place on the IPL 2024 standings with six points. Meanwhile, GT hold the seventh place with 8 points after winning four of 10 matches.

