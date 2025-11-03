New Delhi [India], November 3 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the Indian team for their maiden ICC Women's World Cup title win, saying that the performance in the final was marked by "great skill and confidence" and will motivate "future champions" to take up sports.

India's years' dream of capturing the ICC Women's World Cup finally came to an end after two heartbreaks in 2005 and 2017 finals, as they defeated South Africa by 52 runs in a clinical performance at the finals, which saw Shafali Sharma (87 and 2/36) and Deepti Sharma (58 and 5/39) delivering all-round performances that would stay imprinted in the minds' of millions and serve as a tale of inspiration for the cricketers of the future.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "A spectacular win by the Indian team in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Finals. Their performance in the final was marked by great skill and confidence. The team showed exceptional teamwork and tenacity throughout the tournament. Congratulations to our players. This historic win will motivate future champions to take up sports. #WomensWorldCup2025."

A spectacular win by the Indian team in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Finals. Their performance in the final was marked by great skill and confidence. The team showed exceptional teamwork and tenacity throughout the tournament. Congratulations to our players. This…— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 2, 2025

Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya also hailed India's "iconic performance", saying, "History scripted! What an iconic performance by our Women in Blue. 140 crore Indians are cherishing this proud moment. Congratulations, World Champions! #INDWvsSAW #WomensWorldCup2025."

History scripted! What an iconic performance by our Women in Blue. 140 crore Indians are cherishing this proud moment. Congratulations, World Champions! 🏆#INDWvsSAW#WomensWorldCup2025 pic.twitter.com/Tt2q6WHrS5 — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) November 2, 2025

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in a post on X, said, "Hats off to the world champion Team India. It is a crowning moment for the nation, as our team lifts the #ICCWomensWorldCup2025, elevating India's pride to the skies. Your stellar cricketing skills paved the path of inspiration for millions of girls. Congratulations to the entire team."

Hats off to the world champion Team India. It is a crowning moment for the nation, as our team lifts the #ICCWomensWorldCup2025, elevating India's pride to the skies. Your stellar cricketing skills paved the path of inspiration for millions of girls. Congratulations to the… pic.twitter.com/fTP0gNoV3A — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 2, 2025

Coming to the match, South Africa won the toss and opted to bowl first. A century partnership between Smriti Mandhana (45 in 58 balls, with eight fours) and Shafali Verma kick-started things for India, followed by another 62-run stand between Shafali (87 in 78 balls, with seven fours and two sixes) and Jemimah Rodrigues (24 in 37 balls, with a four). India was at a fine platform of 166/2.

A 52-run stand between skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (20 in 29 balls, with two fours) and Deepti Sharma took India beyond the 200-run mark. A final flourish by Deepti (58 in 58 balls, with three fours and a six) and Richa Ghosh (34 in 24 balls, with three fours and two sixes) helped India reach 298/7 in their 50 overs.

Ayabonga Khaka (3/58) was the leading wicket-taker for SA.

During the run-chase, a fifty-run stand started things for SA, with Tazmin Brits (23 in 35 balls, with two fours and a six) being the first victim. Eventually, despite skipper Laura Wolvaardt's dominance, the golden arms of Shafali Verma (2/36) and Shree Charani reduced SA to 148/5.

Wolvaardt had a 61-run stand for the sixth-wicket with Annerie Dercksen (37 in 35 balls, with a four and two sixes), which slowly started to rebuild pressure on India. Wolvaardt (101 in 98 balls, with 11 fours and a six) continued her red-hot form, bringing up her century after having registered 169 against England in the semifinal just a few days back. However, a game-changing spell from Deepti removed both set batters and had Proteas struggling at 221/8. She became the first Indian woman with a WC final four-fer. Deepti (5/39) eventually managed to convert it into a fiver, as India made history to win their maiden WC title by bundling out SA for 246 runs.

