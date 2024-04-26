"Will sleep easier": RCB skipper Faf Du Plessis following win over SRH

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 26 : Following the 35-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) skipper Faf Du Plessis said he would sleep easier after his team ended six-match losing streak and added that the side has shown great fight since last two games or so.

A collective effort from the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) sealed a 35-run win against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Thursday in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. RCB ended their six-match losing streak with a strong outing in all facets of the game. The pitch falling on the slower side played in the favour of the visitors.

Following the game, Faf said during the post-match presentation, "In the last two games, we have shown great signs of fight. SRH game (in Bengaluru) was 270 plus, and we got 260. KKR game as well - (lost by) 1 run. We have been close for a while, but you need to win matches to get confidence as a group. Will sleep easier. You can't speak confidence into the group, cannot fake confidence into the group. The only thing that gives confidence is performance."

"The competition is so strong, the teams are so strong that you will get hurt if you are not at 100 per cent. More guys scoring runs now. First half of the tournament only Virat (Kohli) was scoring runs. Greeny (Cameron Green) scoring runs now will be massive for him. We know that Chinnaswamy has been a big frustration for us. It is a difficult ground to bowl at. We have tried to find a recipe for it, but it is tough," he added.

Coming to the match, RCB won the toss and elected to bat first. Skipper Faf Du Plessis (25 in 12 balls, with three fours and a six) and Virat Kohli got the team off to a blazing start in the powerplay. After a slowdown post-powerplay, Rajat Patidar (50 in 20 balls, with two fours and five sixes) injected life into the RCB's innings. Virat was dismissed for 51 in 43 balls, with four boundaries and a six, and failed to capitalise on his fine start during the powerplay. Despite some quick wickets, cameos from Cameron Green (37* in 20 balls with five fours) and Swapnil Singh (12* in six balls, with a four and six) took RCB to 206/7 in their 20 overs.

Jaydev Unadkat (3/30) and T Natrajan (2/39) were the top bowlers for SRH. Pat Cummins and Mayank Markande took a wicket each.

In the run-chase, SRH kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Except for Abhishek Sharma (31 in 13 balls with three fours and two sixes), none of the previous heroes for SRH, be it Travis Head, Heinrich Klaasen or Nitish Reddy made an impact. Skipper Cummins (31 in 15 balls, with a four and three sixes) and Shahbaz Ahmed (40 in 37 balls, with a four and six) did put up a fight, but SRH was skittled out for 171 in their 20 overs.

Green (2/12) and Karn Sharma (2/29) were the top bowlers for RCB. Swapnil Singh also took two wickets for 40 runs. Will Jacks and Yash Dayal also got a wicket each.

Rajat Patidar took home the 'Player of the Match' for his quickfire fifty.

RCB is at the bottom of the points table with two wins, seven losses, and four points. SRH is in the third spot with five wins, three losses, and 10 points.

