Williamson, Rachin's unbeaten stand help New Zealand dominate Day 1 in 1st Test against South Africa

Mount Maunganui [New Zealand], February 4 : Rachin Ravindra and Kane Williamson's unbeaten 219-run stand ensured that New Zealand had firm control at the end of Day 1 of the first Test against South Africa at the Bay Oval on Sunday.

New Zealand ended the day with a score of 258/2 in 86 overs with Rachin and Williamson unbeaten on the crease with scores of 118(211) and 112(259) respectively.

In the battle of experience and raw talent, the Blackcaps with their maturity emerged victorious as both batters dominated South Africa's inexperienced bowling line-up.

The Proteas enjoyed a bright start to the game after winning the toss and elected to bowl. The bowlers scalped a couple of wickets quickly. Debutant pacer Tshepo Moreki removed Devon Conway (1) on his maiden Test delivery by pinning the left-handed batter right into the front of the stumps.

Dane Paterson in the 17th over bowled into the right channel forced out an edge and dismissed Tom Latham for 20 (48).

New Zealand's nerves dwindled when they were reduced to 39/2 and the following chain of events added to the pressure that was already mounting in the hosts' camp.

Williamson got nearly run out when Ravindra on his fifth ball tried to take a quick single, but the throw narrowly missed the target. If Williamson had been dismissed, the hosts would have succumbed to 44/3.

Even Rachin avoided an early scare after Moreki forced out an inside edge which marginally missed his stumps.

From that point Williamson and Rachin a combination of methodical and brimming talent made South Africa pay for their lack of experience and missed opportunities.

They batted with patience in the second session facing 27 overs and scoring just 60 runs. The second session was a story of letting the ball go and blocking the ones that threatened their stumps.

As the day progressed the batting conditions became more suitable but South Africa continued to create openings. Rachin edged the ball and saw Duanne Olivier getting both his hands to the ball but couldn't get a hold of it.

Williamson went on to score his 30th Test century, achieving the feat off 241 balls. Rachin's landmark moment, achieving his maiden Test ton in 189 deliveries.

Both batters went unbeaten at the end of the day putting New Zealand in complete control.

Brief Score: New Zealand 258/2 (Rachin Ravindra 118*, Kane Williamson 112*; Dane Paterson 1-59).

