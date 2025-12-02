Williamson scores 50 as West Indies reduce Kiwis to 231/9 in first Test

Christchurch [New Zealand], December 2 : A half-century from Kane Williamson was the highlight of New Zealand's innings as West Indies took wickets at regular intervals on day one of the first Test at Christchurch on Tuesday.

At the end of day one, New Zealand were 231/9, with Zak Foulkes (4*) and Jacob Duffy (4*) unbeaten.

West Indies won the toss and opted to field first, and their pacers justified the decision by putting the Kiwis under consistent pressure. After a returning Kemar Roach (2/47) removed Devon Conway early for a duck, a 94-run stand between skipper Tom Latham (24 in 85 balls, with two fours) and Kane (52 in 102 balls, with six fours) provided a bit of stability.

Consistent wickets from Justin Greaves (2/35), Ojay Shields (2/34), and Jayden Seales (1/44) put Kiwis in a massive spot of bother at 148/6. From there, all-rounder Michael Bracewell (47 in 73 balls, with six fours) and Tom Blundell (29 in 39 balls, with two fours) took New Zealand to the 200-run mark, before the Caribbean bowling unit came alive yet again, reducing the hosts to nine wickets down at the end of day one.

Teams:

New Zealand (Playing XI): Tom Latham(c), Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra, Will Young, Tom Blundell(w), Michael Bracewell, Nathan Smith, Zakary Foulkes, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy

West Indies (Playing XI): Tagenarine Chanderpaul, John Campbell, Alick Athanaze, Shai Hope, Roston Chase(c), Justin Greaves, Tevin Imlach(w), Kemar Roach, Johann Layne, Jayden Seales, Ojay Shields.

