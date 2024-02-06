Williamson's 109 puts New Zealand in complete control against South Africa in 1st Test (Day 3, Stumps)

Mount Maunganui [New Zealand], February 6 : Kane Williamson slammed a second ton in the first Test against South Africa to take New Zealand a step closer to victory on Day 3 at the Bay Oval.

Williamson once again turned up with the bat, slammed 109 and once again exercised dominance of experience over raw talent.

In comparison to the first innings, Williamson took a brisk approach and raised his bat for his 31st Test ton in 125 deliveries.

When other batters struggled on a sluggish surface, Williamson armed with technique and experience ensured that New Zealand scored at a healthy run rate of 4.

With each run, New Zealand piled runs on the board and agony on the inexperienced South African team as well.

The veteran batter played with more freedom and picked up gaps more easily in comparison to his knock in the first innings.

After sending the South Africa skipper Neil Brand's delivery of six on the first ball, tried to clear the boundary once again in the same over but found the hands of Clyde Fortuin.

Rachin Ravindra who slammed a double ton in the first innings failed to shine with Ruan de Swardt getting the better of him and ending his time on the crease for a score of 12(26).

Earlier in the day, after being reduced to 83/6, Keegan Petersen and Clyde Fortuin put up a 37-run stand which guided South Africa to a score of 162.

Duanne Olivier also played a crucial role by scoring back-to-back boundaries in Kyle Jamieson's over.

Mitchell Santner claimed Tshepo Moreki's wicket to bag his 50th Test scalp while Rachin Ravindra dismissed Dane Paterson in a similar fashion to wrap up South Africa's innings on 162.

Brief Score: New Zealand 511 & 179/4 (Kane Williamson 109, Devon Conway 29; Neil Brand 2-52) vs South Africa 162 (Keegan Petersen 45; Matt Henry 3-31, Mitchell Santner 3-34).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor