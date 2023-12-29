Win over India massive for us; South Africa have really gelled as a unit, says Shukri Conrad

Centurion, Dec 29 Following a win by an innings and 32 runs over India in the first Test at SuperSport Park, South Africa head coach Shukri Conrad thinks the victory was a massive one for his side and believes the hosts’ are starting to gel well as a unit at home.

South Africa’s win was set up by opener Dean Elgar, who will retire after the two-Test series, scoring a majestic 185, followed by Marco Jansen making a career-best 84 not out and debutant David Bedingham making 56.

The trio’s efforts meant South Africa made 408 in their first innings and took a 163-run lead on day three. Led by left-arm pacer Nandre Burger’s 4-33, taking his match haul to seven scalps, South Africa skittled out India for just 131 in 34.1 overs, to complete a resounding win in three days.

“This win was massive for us and what makes it bigger is that it makes sure India have never beaten us in a Test series here. We know what a quality side India are, but we also know what we are, especially at home. We are a brilliant team at home and we have really gelled as a unit.”

“A lot of the time that has been about freeing the guys up, allowing them to be the best versions of themselves. People have questioned whether South Africa still produce good players and we have shown that we do. Sometimes we are too humble as a group.”

"We are so easy to talk up other players and we don't give our own players the credit. Nandre (Burger) is massive and (David) Bedingham too ... its time we start drooling over our players. These guys are absolutely phenomenal and we have put succession plans in place. You need a bit of luck and things will fall into place,” said Conrad after the match ended.

Elgar's 185, on his final Test match at his home ground, allowed South Africa to not just survive in hostile batting conditions, but also feast later on an Indian bowling line-up which did well only in patches.

"Maybe the retirement decision had everything to do with the way he played. I thought Dean was phenomenal. I haven't seen Dean play any better. If you look at Dean's record, he is second to Graeme (Smith) in terms of opening batters (in South Africa) and that's something to be really proud of.

"That's something we want to start highlighting: obviously the team comes first but we also want to talk about individual performances that put us up in lights. With Marco we know his ability and we've seen him do things before. It's with the ball that he has been a bit off the mark," added Conrad.

With a 1-0 lead in the two-game series, the second Test at Cape Town starting from January 3 presents the opportunity for South Africa to seal the series in what will also be Elgar’s last international game.

"Everybody is looking forward to the New Year’s Test. There hasn’t been one in a while where crowds were allowed in, and if rumours are to be believed, I think the first few days are pretty much sold out.

"I think the guys will really be up for it, there is a series to be won. Series wins are special, especially series wins against India, and then we can send Dean off properly – that would put the cherry on top for us," concluded Conrad.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor