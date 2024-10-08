Win over India one step towards WT20 WC title: NZW skipper Sophie Devine

Dubai [UAE], October 8 : Ahead of an all-important clash against Australia in the ongoing ICC T20 Women's World Cup on Tuesday, New Zealand skipper Sophie Devine said that a win against India is one step forward in their journey to lift the title in the marquee event.

"We just want to give absolutely everything to this jersey, to this team and hopefully we can go deep in this tournament, and tonight's game (win over India) is certainly one step on that journey, But we know, as I said, that there's still a long way to go in this tournament," Devine said as quoted by the ICC.

Meanwhile, Australian right-arm seamer Megan Schutt asserted that the match against the White Ferns would be a "great match".

"It'll be a great match (against New Zealand). We've obviously just come off a series against them in Australian conditions so it'll be an even tougher match-up here," Schutt said.

Australia and New Zealand each registered comfortable victories in their opening matches at the tournament, and another victory here will put them in the running to earn a spot in the knockout stages.

These two teams know each other extremely well, given their close proximity geographically and the fact that they played out a three-match T20I series just prior to the start of the tournament.

Australia claimed that series with an emphatic 3-0 whitewash, but the White Ferns were not totally outclassed in any of those matches and will fancy their chances of a second consecutive upset at the T20 World Cup.

New Zealand registered an impressive 58-run victory over India in their tournament opener and will be high on confidence courtesy of that result heading into the Australia contest.

Skipper Sophie Devine hit an excellent half-century in that victory, while pacers Rosemary Mair and Lea Tahuhu combined to take seven wickets in an eye-catching display with the ball.

That win over India was in Dubai and the conditions in Sharjah might suit the slower bowlers more if going on previous results at the ground this tournament, although Australia quick Megan Schutt did claim a three-wicket haul at this venue against Sri Lanka last week.

Australia's batting depth might just give them the edge in this clash, although another tight contest is almost ensured.

New Zealand: Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Eden Carson, Izzy Gaze, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Fran Jonas, Leigh Kasperek, Melie Kerr, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Molly Penfold, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu.

Australia: Alyssa Healy (c), Darcie Brown, Ash Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath (vc), Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor