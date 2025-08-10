"Winning contribution matters more than personal milestones": Akash Deep on Edgbaston heroics

New Delhi [India], August 10 : Akash Deep's bowling at Edgbaston was impactful, as he helped India to win the Test match by 336 runs against England. The pacer delivered a sensational spell across both innings, finishing with 10 wickets in the match and earning the Player of the Match award, as India secured a memorable victory.

When asked if Edgbaston was the best he had ever bowled, Akash said to Boria Majumdar on Revsportz, "Yes, you can say that for sure, but there was no special mindset behind this. I was playing after long, so wanted to bowl in those areas. There was a big gap after Australia, and I had only been playing practice matches, so that was one of the pressures I had. But I kept my mindset simple and just wanted to bowl for long in those areas. And as a fast bowler, if one gets a wicket early, then confidence automatically goes up."

Despite the personal milestone of bagging 10 wickets in a Test, Akash's focus was firmly on the bigger picture.

"Individual performance didn't matter to me. What mattered was that I was able to make my country win with those 10 wickets. If it's a winning contribution, then I get a lot of satisfaction from it, no matter which team I am playing for. So, 10 wickets that led to the team winning the match would be something very memorable in my life," he said.

Deep mesmerised one and all with a ten-wicket haul in a critic-silencing, era-defining win over England at Edgbaston by 336 runs, their first-ever Test win at the venue last month. During the Test match, Akash set a massive record, delivering India's best spell ever in England.

Akash ended the second innings with figures of 6/99. He took 13 wickets at an average of 36.46, with a historic ten-fer to his name.

The pacer etched his name in the record books by registering the best bowling figures in a match for India in England, surpassing the long-standing record held by Chetan Sharma. Deep's match figures of 10/187 edged past Sharma's 10/188.

