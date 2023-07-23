"Winning in India not easy, India is a strong team": 2019 World Cup winning captain Eoin Morgan

Harare [Zimbabwe], July 23 : Former England skipper Eoin Morgan believes that it won't be easy for the World Cup defenders England to retain their title as it is difficult to win in India, especially against a strong Indian team in the upcoming Men's Cricket World Cup which will be player in India in October this year.

Under the leadership of Eoin Morgan England lifted their first World Cup title against New Zealand in a dramatic finale. England have become a strong team since Jos Buttler took charge of the leadership. He guided England to the T20 World Cup triumph last year. This time he believes that England is in a strong position to defend their title but he believes it won't be a cakewalk with the hosts India posing a tough challenge.

"I think it will really be a strong chance. I think they have all the bases covered again. It is great to see Mark Wood back and bowling fast as he could. That's going to be a huge attribute and it is a good time to be an England cricketer at the moment. Obviously, Jos and his team winning the World Cup in November last year was a remarkable achievement," Morgan told ANI.

"Now, defending two World Cups over the next short period of time in India and in the USA and West Indies is going to be a great time. It is going to be something that they look forward to as a huge opportunity. Winning in India has never been easy and such a strong Indian team is not going to be easy at all. I think it is going to be a hard-fought tournament. Hopefully, England can lift the trophy again," Morgan added.

Morgan added that he does not believe that India and England will face each other in the final as it is intially hard for teams to get past the group stage.

"I would not say it's expected to be an India versus England final. I think the hardest part of the tournament was getting through those difficult group-stage games. Unbelievable 10 teams in a 10-team tournament. It is high-quality cricket in every game. So, who knows who makes the final? They play each other only once as in 2019 India lost in Old Trafford against the Kiwis and that did not allow them to get them into the final," Morgan added.

Morgan has been playing T10 cricket and he is a part of the inaugural Zim Afro T10 League and he is leading Harare Hurricanes. The left-handed batter has also been a part of the Abu Dhabi T10 League. Morgan expressed his excitement and love for T10 cricket.

"It's been amazing I love T10 cricket. I have been lucky enough to play T10 cricket since 2017 and every year it has just gone from strength to strength and this year is no different," Morgan signed off.

Morgan will feature for Hurricanes against Johannesburg Buffaloes on Monday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor