"Winning or losing doesn't change it, I'm always under pressure": Gambhir ahead of England Test series

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 6 : Indian cricket team head coach Gautam Gambhir has admitted that the pressure of delivering results never leaves him, regardless of victories or defeats. Speaking at the pre-departure press conference ahead of India's five-match Test series against England, Gambhir was open about the constant expectations that come with the role.

"First of all, I am always under pressure. Regardless of whether I would've won the Champions Trophy or not. Because being the coach, you want the results. It does not change with winning or losing," Gambhir said.

India recently lifted the ICC Champions Trophy, but Gambhir said that the win hasn't changed how he feels about the responsibility he carries. He reflected on past series and pointed out that pressure has been a consistent part of his journey as coach.

"I am always under pressure irrespective of whether we got the results or not. If you had asked me this question after New Zealand, I would have said 'yes, I am under pressure'. After Australia, I would have said 'yes, I am under pressure'," he explained.

Even after securing a major ICC title, Gambhir remains grounded, emphasizing that every game matters just as much.

"After winning the Champions Trophy, I am still under pressure because me being the coach, you always want the results. Every game you are part of this team, you want to get the results for the country as simple as it can get," he said.

India are set to begin their five-match Test series in England on June 20 at Headingley, marking the start of their campaign in the 2025-27 World Test Championship (WTC) cycle.

India's Test squad for England series: Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Nitish Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor