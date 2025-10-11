"Winning the World Cup is everyone's dream..." Ravindra Jadeja sets ambition for 2027 showpiece event

New Delhi [India], October 11 : After being dropped from the Indian ODI squad for the upcoming Australia tour, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has expressed his ambition to feature in the 2027 ICC Cricket World Cup, acknowledging that while selection is not in his hands, he understands the reasoning behind the selectors' recent decisions.

India is scheduled to tour Australia for a three-match ODI series, starting on October 19 in Perth, followed by fixtures in Adelaide on October 23 and in Sydney on October 25.

The series will be led by opener Shubman Gill, who has been appointed captain, replacing veteran Rohit Sharma, while Shreyas Iyer is named his deputy. Apart from Jadeja, star all-rounder Hardik Pandya also misses out on the squad due to an injury.

While speaking to reporters after stumps on Day 2 of the second Test against West Indies Ravindra Jadeja said, "I don't have it in my hands that I want to play, but at the end of the day, the team management, selector, coach, and the captain have some thinking that is why I wasn't in the series, there must be some reason behind it. And they talked to me, it's not like they surprised me when the team came out, then I found out that I am not, so it's a good thing that the captain, the selector, the coach talked to me about what they are thinking, there is some reason behind it."

"I will try to do what I have been doing for so many years, and if I get a chance in the major tournament, like you said about the World Cup, there are a lot of one-dayers before that, if I do well and get a chance in that, then obviously it will be a good thing for Indian cricket. Winning the World Cup is everyone's dream; last time we lost by a little, so if we can win this time, then we will do the rest," he added.

Jadeja last featured in the ODIs earlier this year in the ICC Champions Trophy, which India won. Jadeja scalped five wickets in 5 fixtures at an average of 36.60, while with the bat, Jadeja also managed to score 27 in three innings.

Jadeja's ODI career includes 2,806 runs at an average of 32.62 and 231 wickets at an average of 35.41. He has a career-best score of 87 and a best bowling figure of 5/33.

Jadeja has been a stalwart of Indian cricket for over a decade across all formats, delivering match-winning performances, including being the Player of the match inthe 2013 Champions Trophy final and a crucial fifty in the 2019 ODI World Cup semi-final against New Zealand.

Jadeja has scored 7,311 international runs across all formats for India, averaging 34.32. With the ball, he has scalped 622 wickets at an average of 29.26 and an economy rate of 3.52, with 17 five-wicket hauls to his name.

Coming to the second Test, World No.1 all-rounder Jadeja took three wickets on the second day of the second Test against the West Indies, as the visitors reached the score of 140/4 at stumps, still trailing by 378 runs.

India's ODI squad: Shubman Gill (C), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (VC), Axar Patel, KL Rahul (WK), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Dhruv Jurel (WK), and Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor