WI's Brandon King's suffers side strain, doubtful for remainder of T20 WC

Gros Islet [St Lucia], June 20 : West Indies opener Brandon King's participation for the remainder of the ICC T20 World Cup is in doubt after sustaining a side strain during his side's clash against England in St Lucia on Wednesday (local time), as ESPNcricinfo reported.

King smashed 23 off 12 balls to get the West Indies off to a flying start, including a 101-metre six off Reece Topley that soared past the midwicket boundary with the wind and needed a replacement ball.

But he was injured when facing his 13th ball, after charging down the pitch to hit Sam Curran through cover. King went one more step before collapsing and being forced to quit injured after receiving care from a West Indies medical staff member.

He did not field in England's run chase, with Shimron Hetmyer filling in as a substitute fielder, and Cricket West Indies stated he suffered a side strain.

🚨INJURY UPDATE🚨 Brandon King has suffered a side strain and will not return to the field of play in this evenings match.#WIREADY | #T20WorldCup | #WIvENG pic.twitter.com/KcsRLtv4uv — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) June 20, 2024

"Brandon King has suffered a side strain and will not return to the field of play in this evening's match," CWI said in a statement on X.

Side injuries typically take several weeks to fully recover, making King a significant concern for the remainder of the World Cup, which ends in only 10 days.

The Windies' first match of the Super 8 didn't go in their favour as the co-hosts had to face their first defeat of the T20 World Cup 2024. They suffered an 8-wicket defeat against reigning champions England.

West Indies went into the marquee event with five players on standby: Andre Fletcher, Kyle Mayers, Fabian Allen, Hayden Walsh Jr. and Matthew Forde.

The Windies will now travel to Barbados to take on the USA in their second Super Eight match at Kensington Oval on Friday.

