"Wish he plays for Indian team too": Gurjapneet Singh's parents laud his selection by CSK for IPL

Ambala (Haryana) [India], November 27 : Following Gurjapneet Singh's selection in the Chennai Super Kings team for the IPL 2025 during the mega auction, his parents expressed their delight at their son's selection on the big stage and also wished that he plays for India in the future.

CSK took Gurjapneet, who has been a net bowler at the franchise. CSK and LSG were in a tussle for the promising seamer. After LSG backed out, Gujarat Titans came in, which was understandable due to Ashish Nehra's love for left-arm seamers. CSK managed to outbid GT for Rs 2.2 crore.

"We are feeling very happy and proud. The whole of Ambala city is celebrating. He has been very interested in cricket since childhood. He always gave his 100% in cricket. I wish that he plays for the Indian team too," Gurjapneet Singh's father told ANI.

Gurjapneet Singh's mother said the cricketer is very happy after getting such a good platform like the Indian Premier League.

"We all are very happy and proud. He has worked very hard. He was always interested in bowling. Gurjapneet Singh is very happy after getting such a good platform to play cricket," she said.

The five-time champions looked to pack the team with performers.

Ravichandran Ashwin returned to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for Rs 9.75 crore. The legendary all-rounder has taken 764 wickets in 286 matches across all formats for India. In 65 T20Is, he has picked up 72 wickets at an average of around 23. Ashwin has also made significant contributions in the IPL, scoring 800 runs and taking 180 wickets in 212 matches. He is a multi-time IPL winner with CSK.

New Zealand all-rounder Rachin Ravindra also went back to Chennai Super Kings for Rs. 4 crore. Ravindra, who has played 23 T20Is for New Zealand, has scored 231 runs at an average of 15.40 and taken 13 wickets. In his debut IPL season with CSK, he impressed by scoring 222 runs in 10 matches with a strike rate of almost 161.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) roped in Afghanistan spinner Noor Ahmed for a whopping Rs 10 crore on Sunday. CSK and MI started bidding to get the player. In the end, GT used the Right To Match (RTM) option and raised the bid to Rs 10 crore, but they later pulled out.

Noor has played 10 ODIs and 14 T20Is for Afghanistan, taking 16 wickets. In the 2023 and 2024 seasons, he played for Gujarat Titans, picking up 24 wickets in 23 matches. He is a well-known name in the franchise league circuit.

Khaleel Ahmed was roped in by Chennai Super Kings for Rs 4.80 Crores. In 29 white-ball matches for India, Khaleel has taken 31 wickets. He has represented Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals in his IPL career, taking 74 wickets in 57 matches, including 17 scalps in 14 matches for Delhi this year.

NZ opener Devon Conway was roped in by Chennai Super Kings for Rs 6.25 crores, setting up a sweet homecoming for him. In 50 matches for New Zealand in T20Is, Conway has scored 1,408 runs at an average of 38.05, with 10 fifties and a best score of 99*. In 23 matches for CSK since 2022, Conway has scored 924 runs at an average of 48.63, with nine fifties and a best score of 92*.

Australian pacer Nathan Ellis also joined the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for Rs 2 crores, as PBKS did not use their right-to-match card on the bowler. Having played eight ODIs and 20 T20Is for Australia, he is one of the most sought-after names in the T20 league circuit.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) got the services of England all-rounder Jamie Overton for Rs 1.5 crores. He has played a Test, two ODIs and seven T20Is for England.

Haryana's Anshul Kambhoj, who recently took 10 wickets in a Ranji Trophy match, was picked up by Chennai Super Kings for Rs 3.4 crores.

Shaikh Rasheed, who was previously with CSK, was once again picked up by five-time champions for Rs 30 lakh. In 10 T20s, he has scored 296 runs with a century and fifty in nine innings.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor