"Wishing everyone lots of happiness and colours": Sachin Tendulkar wishes fans on Holi

New Delhi [India], March 25 : Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar sent his best wishes to his fans on the occasion of Holi on Monday.

Sachin took to his official X (formerly Twitter) account and wished everyone "happiness and colours" on the festival of Holi.

"Wishing everyone lots of happiness and colours on this beautiful festival of Holi. Come, let us all together make it memorable. Hearty congratulations on Holi and Rang Panchami. Best wishes to everyone and a very happy Holi," Sachin wrote on X.

https://x.com/sachin_rt/status/1772131932542746796?s=20

Former India cricketer and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) mentor Gautam Gambhir also wished everyone a "colourful" holi.

"Wishing everyone a very happy & colourful Holi," Gambhir wrote on X.

https://x.com/GautamGambhir/status/1772046951803916476?s=20

Apart from Sachin and Gambhir, former India opener Virender Sehwag sent his wishes on the occasion of Holi.

"Rang Barse ! Wishing you a Holi filled with love, laughter, and blessings," Sehwag wrote on X.

https://x.com/virendersehwag/status/1772104808297902341?s=20

Holi, the festival of colours, is a celebration of liveliness, joy and, of course, familial ties and close bonds. It marks the blooming of spring after a long winter season. On the day of Holi, people come together and smear dry and wet colours on each other.

Many people, especially children, celebrate the festival by playing with water-filled balloons and water guns. As with any other festival, people also treat each other to special Holi delicacies like gujiya.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor