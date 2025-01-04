"With Bumrah, around 180 runs can challenge Australia": Sanjay Bangar on Bumrah's injury

Sydney [Australia], January 4 : Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Bangar analysed Jasprit Bumrah's injury and its potential impact on India's performance in the ongoing Sydney Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

"I think there is a difference of 50 runs. Without Jasprit Bumrah, you have to put 230-240 runs on the board, and with Jasprit Bumrah, I think somewhere around 180 will be quite challenging for Australia," Bangar stated exclusively on Star Sports, highlighting the pacer's game-changing abilities.

Bangar praised Bumrah's resilience and the Indian team's tactical approach following the injury scare. Bumrah, who had to leave the field for scans, returned later in the day, showing no visible signs of discomfort. Bangar noted that Bumrah's composed body language was crucial in keeping Australia guessing.

"One thing I liked was, when he came back after the scanit obviously took a lot of time because the hospital is a bit farhe looked in good shape, and his body language was such that there was no indication for the Australian team. It is very important to maintain the secrecy," Bangar explained.

The former cricketer also stressed the psychological edge India gained by not revealing Bumrah's status to the opposition. "Tactically, you do not want to announce whether Jasprit Bumrah will be available for bowling or not. Even if he is not available and this news goes across to the opposition's dressing room, because till now Australian batsmen haven't found out a way to counter him they don't know whether they should attack, defend, or whether they should play on front-foot," he added.

Bangar commended both Bumrah and the Indian management for handling the situation deftly, ensuring that the uncertainty surrounding Bumrah's availability added to the pressure on Australia, "so to execute this plan it is important to maintain secrecy, so Jasprit Bumrah and the Indian team management managed it quite well!"

Coming to the final session of the match, Rishabh Pant's blitz knock helped India post 141/6 on the board in their second innings on Saturday, extending their lead to 145 runs against Australia on Day 2 of the fifth Border-Gavaskar Test.

Earlier in the day, Australia was bowled out for 181, giving India a slender lead.

Coming out to bat in the final session, Indian openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul displayed some fluent strokes, but the first breakthrough came when Scott Boland dismissed Rahul for 13, leaving India at 42/1. Jaiswal soon followed, clean bowled by Boland for 22.

India faced further setbacks as star batter Virat Kohli was caught in the slip cordon by Steve Smith off Boland for 17, falling to a delivery outside the off-stump. At 59/3, India was in trouble.

Debutant Beau Webster added to India's woes, claiming his maiden Test wicket by dismissing Shubman Gill for 13.

Rishabh Pant, the wicketkeeper-batter ignited the innings with a scintillating counterattack, smashing Mitchell Starc for a six on the very first ball he faced. He then unleashed a flurry of boundaries, hitting three in a single over from Webster. Pant raced to a half-century in just 29 balls, hitting two consecutive sixes to Starc, the second-fastest fifty by an Indian in Tests. The record of 28 balls, also held by Pant, was set against Sri Lanka in 2022.

Pant's explosive knock ended at 61 off 33 balls when he was dismissed by Pat Cummins. His innings featured six boundaries and four towering sixes, lifting India to 124/5.

Nitish Kumar Reddy could only add 4 runs before chipping a simple catch to Cummins at mid-off, becoming Boland's fourth victim of the day.

At stumps, Ravindra Jadeja (8*) and Washington Sundar (6*) remained unbeaten, showing grit to keep India's lead intact. With the match finely poised, India will look to extend their advantage on Day 3.

