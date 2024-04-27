With focus on T20 World Cup, India aim for series win against Bangladesh in Sylhet

Sylhet [Bangladesh], April 27 : Harmanpreet Kaur-led 16-member Indian women's team will take on Bangladesh in a five-match T20I series, which gets underway in Sylhet from Sunday.

The India-Bangladesh women's cricket rivalry took an unpleasant turn when Harmanpreet Kaur's outburst against the umpires during India's tour last year disappointed the host.

Nine months later, with a focus on the T20 World Cup in Bangladesh in September-October, India and Bangladesh will kick off their preparations with a five-T20I series in Sylhet on Sunday.

Despite a recent 3-0 home loss to Australia, Bangladesh has not made significant changes to their team for this series while India's most recent T20I series resulted in a 2-1 loss at home to Australia in December-January.

However, numerous of India's international stars rediscovered their form in the 2024 WPL, and with some new faces in the mix, they will try to continue that momentum into international cricket as well.

Mandhana, who guided Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)to the Women's Premier League (WPL) title earlier this year, will be Harmanpreet's deputy. However, Jemimah Rodrigues is out due to an injury.

Sajeevan Sajana and Asha Sobhana have been named to India's team for the first time following good performances in the WPL. It will be the Indian women's first international appearance since a three-match T20 series against Australia in January.

Both teams will be eager to experiment and identify their best combinations in these five T20Is before heading to Sri Lanka for the Asia Cup in July, which precedes the T20 World Cup later this year.

Last year, the 'Women in Blue' played three 20-over matches against Bangladesh and Harmanpreet Kaur's side won the series 2-1.

The series will start from the first T20I at Sylhet on Sunday, April 28. The second and third games will be played on April 30 and May 2 respectively. The final two matches will be held on May 6 and 24.

India's squad for 5 T20Is against Bangladesh: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Dayalan Hemalatha, Sajana Sajeevan, Richa Ghosh (wk), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Radha Yadav, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Amanjot Kaur, Shreyanka Patil, Saika Ishaque, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Singh Thakur and Titas Sadhu.

Bangladesh squad for India T20I series: Nigar Sultana Joty (Captain), Nahida Akter (Vice Captain), Murshida Khatun, Sobhana Mostary, Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Rabeya Khan, Sultana Khatun, Fahima Khatun, Marufa Akter, Fariha Islam Trisna, Shorifa Khatun, Dilara Akter, Rubya Haider Jhelik and Habiba Islam Pinky.

